Grain Futures End Mixed After Quiet Trading Day

By Francesca Fontana

Grain markets ended mixed as weather in the Midwest clears, following several days of government reports and price rallies.

"Traders are searching for the next piece of news," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report.

Soybean contracts for November delivery rose 0.1% to $8.85 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 0.3%, and wheat contracts for December delivery fell 1.2%.

"Producers, inch by inch, are getting back in the field," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities. Mr. Roose said the resumption of harvest after recent rain and snow could weigh on prices, while soybean futures could be supported by concerns of quality issues due to the weather.

Meanwhile, wheat prices ended lower as Russian wheat prices continue to undercut those of the U.S., Mr. Roose said.

"It's hard for us to go up when Russia keeps selling below our price," he said

Reports of wet weather in Australia also pressured wheat futures, as the country has been in an extended drought.

"It's a welcome relief (for Australian farmers)," Mr. Roose said.

