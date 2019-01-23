Grain Futures End Mixed on Trade Uncertainty

By Francesca Fontana

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.9% to $5.26 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as traders eye reports on possible China purchases.

-- Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.6% to $9.15 a bushel.

-- March corn contracts fell by 0.1% to $3.78 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S.-China Negotiations Set to Continue: Traders continue to watch for updates on negotiations between the U.S. and China.

"Tensions over two key issues with the China trade negotiations has progress stalled on that front," says Adam Suntken of MaxYield Cooperative.

The March 1 deadline is approaching, after which the U.S. will raise tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods unless the two countries strike a deal.

Oil Prices Weigh on Corn: Crude-oil prices fell Wednesday as investors gear up for data on U.S. oil inventories that could reinforce worries of an economic slowdown, and the declines weighed on corn futures in turn, analysts say. West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 0.5% at $52.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

INSIGHT

Shutdown Clouds Supply Estimates: Brian Grossman of Zaner Group says that the ongoing government shutdown has made it harder for analysts to approximate supplies and could further delay important data the longer it lasts. "Without the quarterly grain stock report ... we don't have a clear picture of how much supply is actually out there," Mr. Grossman says.

As the shutdown enters its second month, Mr. Grossman adds that the February WASDE could likely be delayed.

Traders Watch Reports of Wheat Purchases: Analysts say news reports that Chinese officials are allegedly considering purchasing as much as 7 million tons of U.S. wheat depending on the progress of trade talks helped keep wheat futures afloat Wednesday.

"I think the market is correct to be a little skeptical," says Rich Nelson of Allendale brokerage.

AHEAD

-- EIA ethanol production data is scheduled to be released Thursday. The data are closely watched by corn growers, who sell to ethanol producers.

-- U.S. jobless claims data are also scheduled to be released Thursday, providing important data to judge U.S. economic health.

