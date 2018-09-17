Grain Futures Fall as Tariffs Loom

By Francesca Fontana



Grain futures started the week lower as traders awaited tariff developments between the United States and China, the world's largest soybean consumer.

November soybean futures finished down 0.8% to $8.23 1/2 a bushel Monday at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn futures fell 1.1%, and December wheat futures fell 1%.

The Trump administration has announced its plans to enact additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, and China, the largest consumer of American soybeans, is expected to retaliate. China first introduced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods earlier this year and shifted its soybean business elsewhere.

"It's a waiting game to see how (the countries) are going to react," said Brian Grossman, a market strategist at Zaner Group, adding that "people are getting exhausted by it."

Amid the trade uncertainty, strong domestic demand for soybeans to crush into meal has supported soybean prices, said analyst Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said Monday that U.S. soybean processors crushed 158.9 million bushels of soybeans in August, according to traders, up from the same time a year earlier but less than analysts were expecting. It was the highest on record for August, they say.

Meanwhile, any flood damage that tropical storm Florence could bring to grain crops in the Southeastern states will likely be minor, experts said. Mr. Grossman said that the flooding has typically been in low-lying areas that would often not be farmed.

