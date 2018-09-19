Grain Futures Finish Higher as Harvest Continues

By Francesca Fontana



Corn and soybean futures finished higher Wednesday, recovering from yesterday's losses as harvest season and trade tariff escalation continue.

Soybean contracts for November rose 2% to $8.30. Corn contracts for December delivery rose 0.7%, and December wheat contracts rose 2.4%. Corn and soybean producers are now focusing on harvesting their crops, which typically puts pressure on prices as supplies increase, experts say.

As farmers and traders await developments in talks between the U.S. and China, the grain market's reactions to updates have become more muted than earlier this year when the trade dispute began.

"We've grown a little bit callous to hearing about it," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report.

The Chinese government said Tuesday that it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports after President Trump announced additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China, which was the largest consumer of U.S. soybeans. Mr. Trump then responded to China's announcement by saying that the U.S. would enact levies on an additional $257 billion worth of goods if China retaliated.

With its main buyer gone, soybean prices have been hit the hardest by all the trade issues, while wheat futures have been supported by poor weather abroad, said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International.

