Grain Futures Finish Higher as Harvest Continues

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/18
511 USc   +0.94%
09:59pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19
DJ
09/18GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/19/2018 | 09:45pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana

Corn and soybean futures finished higher Wednesday, recovering from yesterday's losses as harvest season and trade tariff escalation continue.

Soybean contracts for November rose 2% to $8.30. Corn contracts for December delivery rose 0.7%, and December wheat contracts rose 2.4%. Corn and soybean producers are now focusing on harvesting their crops, which typically puts pressure on prices as supplies increase, experts say.

As farmers and traders await developments in talks between the U.S. and China, the grain market's reactions to updates have become more muted than earlier this year when the trade dispute began.

"We've grown a little bit callous to hearing about it," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report.

The Chinese government said Tuesday that it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports after President Trump announced additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China, which was the largest consumer of U.S. soybeans. Mr. Trump then responded to China's announcement by saying that the U.S. would enact levies on an additional $257 billion worth of goods if China retaliated.

With its main buyer gone, soybean prices have been hit the hardest by all the trade issues, while wheat futures have been supported by poor weather abroad, said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.51% 342.75 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.94% 511 End-of-day quote.18.56%
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
09:59pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19
DJ
09/18GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/18Tariffs Weigh on Corn and Soybean Prices as Wheat Stays Afloat
DJ
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17Grain Futures Fall as Tariffs Loom
DJ
09/14GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
