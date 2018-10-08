Log in
Grain Futures Finish Mixed as Midwest Rain Delays Harvest

10/08/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana

Grain futures end mixed as traders prepare for continued rain and the results of the monthly supply and demand report later this week.

Soybean contracts for November delivery edged higher to $8.69 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 0.5%, and December wheat contracts declined 1.3%.

Traders are watching for continued wet conditions in the Midwest that have been causing harvest delays for corn and soybean farmers while providing some short-term support for futures.

"There's definitely some crop loss and quality issues in some areas," said Brian Hoops of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions, especially in areas that have experienced extreme flooding. Mr. Hoops said that the wet weather will likely continue for the next several days.

Grain traders are awaiting Thursday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while reports such as the weekly crop inspection are delayed this week because of the Columbus Day holiday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

