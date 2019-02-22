Grain Futures Little Changed as Trade Talks Continue

By Francesca Fontana and Kirk Maltais



--Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.2%, to $4.91 3/4 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as traders await updates on negotiations between the U.S. and China.

--Soybean contracts for March delivery fell 0.1%, to $9.10 1/4 a bushel.

--March corn contracts fell 0.1%, to $3.75 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Export Forecasts: U.S. soybean exports are expected to total 2.03 billion bushels for the 2019-2020 marketing year, up 150 million from the forecast of 1.88 billion bushels for 2018-2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday. According to the USDA, the driver for these figures is the expectation that dry conditions in Brazil has hurt their soybean crop, allowing more room for U.S. exports. The agency said that its forecast does not account for a U.S.-China trade deal being signed, and says that its forecasts will be adjusted if such a deal is signed.

South American Weather: "Soybean production in Brazil is nearing the point where weather is starting to become less of a factor," MaxYield Cooperative analysts said, while traders will be watching the weather in Argentina as the soybean crop is still growing. "Trade is hypersensitive to this news as last February, hot and dry weather began to diminish soybean production."

INSIGHT

U.S.-China Negotiations: Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities, said that until there are more developments in trade discussions between the U.S. and China, "the market is handcuffed in the short-term." Mr. Roose said traders are looking ahead to next week's trade deadline of March 1, though President Trump recently expressed flexibility in the deadline to sign a deal before hiking tariffs, saying that it is not a "magical date."

Farmers Face Tough Battle in Short-Term: U.S. farmers, many of whom are impatient for a trade deal with China to sell off record soybean supplies, will continue to struggle to get through 2019, according to USDA chief economist Robert Johansson. "I think there are farmers that are in trouble," said Mr. Johansson, who says that farmer costs may rise as real farm income remains near lows reached in 2014 and total farmer debt grows to levels last seen in the 1980s.

African Swine Fever: An outbreak of African swine fever in the U.S. would effectively knock U.S. pork exports down to zero and cost the industry approximately $4 billion a year, and introducing the disease to U.S. herds is easy to do, according to Jack Shere, chief veterinary officer at the USDA. Mr. Shere says one method in which the disease could arrive in the U.S. is by hog breeders using cheap imported livestock feed--which could contain the infection and spread it to a herd consuming it. Shere urges hog owners to maintain high alert. "Don't let people into your facilities. If you travel abroad, throw your clothes out. These are simple things you can do," Mr. Shere said.

AHEAD

--U.S.-China trade deadline is March 1 next week, at which point tariffs on some Chinese imports will increase if the two sides don't reach a deal.

--USDA weekly export inspections are reported Monday as traders watch for increasing demand for U.S. soybeans.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com and Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com