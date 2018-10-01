Grain Futures Rally on Nafta Deal

By Francesca Fontana



Many grain traders are optimistic that the latest trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada is a sign that the Trump administration is a step closer to a deal with China.

"This is a welcome relief," said Virginia McGathey, a grain options trader at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Grain futures rallied Monday, with November soybean contracts rising 1.5% to $8.57 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts rose 2.7% and December wheat contracts edged higher.

The U.S. and Canada reached a deal late Sunday regarding the revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement, just ahead of the U.S.-imposed deadline of Sept. 30. Ms. McGathey said that the news shows some "optimism on the horizon" for grain traders that tensions with other countries like China, which was the largest consumer of U.S. soybeans, could ease as well.

"(Traders think that) it's only a matter of time before the U.S. makes an agreement with China," said Brian Hoops of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.

A wet forecast in the coming weeks across the Midwest that could limit field work and halt harvest progress is also supporting grain prices, Mr. Hoops said.

