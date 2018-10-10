Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 10/09
516 USc   +0.39%
09:15pGrain Futures Sell Off Ahead of USDA Report
DJ
10/09GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/09USDA CROP PROGR : Winter Wheat Progress-Oct 9
DJ
Grain Futures Sell Off Ahead of USDA Report

10/10/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana

Grain futures fell Wednesday, following other commodities and equities markets lower ahead of Thursday's U.S. Agriculture Department report.

Soybean contracts for November delivery fell 1.3% to $8.52 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 0.5% and December wheat contracts fell 0.9%.

"The market is on the defensive because of the bearish report tomorrow," said Joel Karlin, an economist at Western Milling. Traders and analysts expect the Agriculture Department to raise corn and soybean yield estimates and report large supplies of the crops.

Larger yields and supplies will likely weigh on prices as domestic inventory continues to outweigh demand, analysts said. Farmers are "swimming in soybeans" as negotiations between the U.S. and China, once the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans, continue to deteriorate, Mr. Karlin said.

"There's not going to be a whole lot of good news out there," Mr. Karlin said. "For soybeans, the situation is plain ugly."

Meanwhile, traders are also watching for harvest disruptions and other effects of Hurricane Michael, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at brokerage Futures International. On Tuesday, the Departmentof Agriculture reported that soybeans were 32% harvested and corn was 34% harvested.

"[The storm] certainly will delay soybean and corn harvest in the Delta, " Mr. Reilly said.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.48% 364.75 End-of-day quote.4.49%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.39% 516 End-of-day quote.20.37%
