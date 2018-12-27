Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/26
510.25 USc   -1.21%
Grain Futures Supported in Stock Volatility

12/27/2018 | 10:08pm CET

By Kirk Maltais

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.3% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery also rose 0.1% to $5.10 1/2 a bushel

-- March soybean contracts dropped 0.1% to $8.82 1/2 a bushel

HIGHLIGHTS

Grains Futures Supported Amid Stock Market Selloff: Grain futures on the CBOT were supported today amid another early selloff on the stock market. Volatility on the stock market made grains an attractive avenue for investors seeking to park money in a less turbulent space. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to a day-low near 600 points before turning higher late in the day.

Little News to Move Futures: The government shutdown has limited the data published by the USDA, making there little news for the grains market to react to. "The CBOT grain markets are consolidating their recent losses amid a lack of fresh demand news," said AgResource. "Traders are closing their books on 2018."

INSIGHT

Government Shutdown Continues: The government shutdown has continued for a sixth day, with no signs that a conclusion is near. In a tweet this afternoon, President Trump lobbed accusations of obstruction on the part of the Democrats, maintaining his hard line of funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

No News on Chinese Sales: No new reports of grain sales to China have surfaced in recent days, which has done little to assuage the fears of farmers hoping to sell growing stockpiles of grains. Additionally, news of indictments of Chinese hackers suggest tensions are rising between the two parties, putting a comprehensive deal in even more jeopardy.

AHEAD

-- USDA releases are delayed due to the government shutdown

