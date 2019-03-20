Grain Futures Tread Water on Trade Questions

By Francesca Fontana

--Wheat for May delivery rose 1.8% to $4.64 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday as market participants awaited clarity on the U.S.-China trade situation.

--Soybeans for May delivery gained 0.2% to $9.06 a bushel.

--May corn contracts inched higher by 0.1% to $3.71 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Looking for a Deal: President Trump briefly addressed reporters at the White House, saying a trade deal with China is coming along but tariffs could stay in place for a long time. Grain traders are looking for concrete developments in the negotiations. "Headlines yesterday ranged from China 'walking back trade pledges' to 'talks being in the final stages' with a trip to China planned by lead U.S. negotiators," Allendale analysts said, adding that while reports largely indicate progress is being made, "a deal remains elusive."

Wet Forecast in Midwest: Commodity Weather Group said the Delta and western Midwest regions will continue to get more precipitation as wet conditions delay fieldwork and damage soft red wheat.

INSIGHT

Corn: Logistics issues persist in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota as flooding continues, damaging the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, MaxYield Cooperative says. "Ethanol margins saw a pop as the damage became more and more apparent, which would be expected when most of the ethanol plants in eastern half of Nebraska cannot rail anything in or out," MaxYield's Brock Beadle said. The Midwest is expected to see above-normal rainfall in the first half of April, amplifying concerns that planting delays will cause farmers to shift acreage from corn to soybeans.

Australian Grain Worries: Rabobank cautioned that an expected recovery in Australia's seasonal crop conditions won't be the end of the challenges facing the grain industry there. The severe drought in the east and well-below-average grain production has limited Australia's export capacity, the agribanking specialist said. At the same time, domestic prices are at decade highs in most regions. Rabobank said good autumn rains could change all that, which would renew the country's exposure to trade-war tremors. Rabobank said the ultimate outcome of U.S.-China talks is likely to have drastic and enduring impacts for global grain and oilseed markets, though whether they help or hurt prices remains a question.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly export sales figures for agriculture and livestock at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

--The CFTC will report its weekly commitments of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

