WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Grain Is our Oil' : Russia Is Besting the U.S. as -2-

09/23/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

"Farmers received the freedom to do business in the way they thought most efficient," said Andrei Sizov Jr., managing director of SovEcon. "The role of the state was quite muted in the last 10 years, and that was good for the industry."

Giant agroholdings, conglomerates often created by wealthy tycoons or people close to top federal and regional government officials, have built up spreads that dwarf Western farms. Individual farms larger than 250,000 acres, or nearly 400 square miles, account for around 13% of all land farmed in Russia, according to Mr. Sizov.

Mr. Mishurov can now afford to collect and restore a half-dozen vintage Soviet cars and vacation in the Maldives and Thailand, although he said he prefers staying home.

The poor villages here depend on the generosity of wealthier farmers. Mr. Mishurov funded renovations to his village's statue of Lenin and a monument to locals who died in World War II, while Mr. Burdin paid to fix up his village's kindergarten.

Mr. Mishurov employs 10 farmhands, three guards and a cook who prepares meals for the workers. "It's a lot for our acreage, but we try to preserve jobs in the village," he said. One recent morning, a man dropped by Mr. Mishurov's farmyard office to cadge a bucket of corn for his hens. It was a former collective farm boss.

Write to James Marson at james.marson@wsj.com

