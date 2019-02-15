Grain, Oilseed Futures End Week Mixed on Trade, Export News

By Kirk Maltais

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 0.5% to $5.04 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders unimpressed with signs of Trump and Xi meeting soon to finalize a trade deal.

-- March corn was unchanged at $3.74 3/4 a bushel.

-- Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.4% to $9.07 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Futures Continue Lower: Wheat futures fell for the second day in a row, with the agriculture futures markets generally not reacting to President Trump's funding of the U.S. government for the rest of the year, instead trending lower based on lingering disappointment over Thursday's weekly export sales.

"The weekly sales numbers from yesterday continues to be a shocker," said Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities.

USDA Reports New Corn Export Sale: The USDA reported a new export sale of corn Friday morning, with 205,744 metric tons shipped by private exporters to an unknown destination for the 2018-19 marketing year. The shipper is unclear, but clarity may come later in the day.

"It was conducted by 'private exporters', no U.S. exporters," says Terry Reilly of Futures International. "So not sure if this was part of South Korea's optional origin purchase earlier this week." Had the buyer been revealed to be China, then corn futures could have soared by 10-15 cents per bushel, Mr. Reilly said.

INSIGHT

Big News Could Come From Ag Forum: The USDA's Agricultural Forum, to be held in Arlington, Va., next week, could be a source of price-moving news.

"We will see the USDA's trend line yield estimates for corn and soybeans as well as their acreage estimates," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. "It is going to be very interesting what they say about acres. There are a lot of different opinions out there about where corn and soybeans acres will be for 2019."

The forum is scheduled to begin Thursday.

Government Shutdown Clouds View of Agricultural Export Prices: Export prices typically garner less attention than import prices, which are seen as a potential leading indicator of U.S. inflation pressures.

But this month export prices should be taken with even more scrutiny. Due to the 35-day government shutdown, the USDA failed to provide the Labor Department with prices of exported wheat, rice, soybeans and other agriculture commodities. As a result, Labor had to estimate the prices from other available data. The department estimated prices of agricultural commodities fell 2.1% in January from December, and overall export prices fell 0.6%.

Dry Brazilian Weather Cutting into Soybean Forecasts: Hot and dry weather in Brazil's soybean-producing regions has pushed many consultancies to trim again their forecasts for the 2018-2019 season. Safras & Mercado revised its forecast down to 115.4 million metric tons of soybeans, from 115.7 million tons in mid-January and a decline from the 121.7 million tons. Safras says Brazil produced in the 2017-2018 season.

The weather has improved since December and January, when unusually high temperatures and scarce precipitation hit the crop at a key time for development. The better weather means that most of the damage to the crop has already been accounted for, Safras says.

AHEAD

-- The market will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday. Normal trading is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

-- USDA grain export inspections are scheduled to be released Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.

-- U.S. jobless claims, an indicator of U.S. economic health, is scheduled to be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST.

-- The USDA Agricultural Forum will be held in Virginia on Thursday and Friday.

