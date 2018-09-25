Grain Prices Tread Water Amid Tariffs and Harvest

By Francesca Fontana



Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China remain the primary focus of grain traders as experts fear falling U.S. exports.

Soybean contracts for November delivery are up 0.6% to $8.45 3/4 at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts are up 0.9% and December wheat futures are down 1.2%.

Grain prices have been under pressure as tensions between the U.S. and China, which was the largest consumer of American soybeans, have ramped up. China has pulled out of planned trade talks with the U.S. after recent escalations of tariffs between the two countries.

"(The soybean market) still has the overhang of when and whether the Chinese will buy U.S. soybeans," said Dave Marshall, a farm-marketing adviser at brokerage First Choice Commodities, adding that China has planned to curb its soybean usage.

The grain markets have become more sensitive to export data, as traders wait to see whether Chinese soybean demand is gone for good and whether U.S. grain exports will improve overall, experts say.

"We really need to see these three commodities kick it up," said Kurt Koester, president of Iowa-based brokerage AgriSource Inc..

Traders will also be paying attention to the upcoming weather forecast, as heavy rain could cause yield loss or quality issues that support prices, Mr. Koester said, though "that's the kind of forecast that farmers just dread to see."

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com