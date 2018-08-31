Grain, Soybean Futures End Week With Bounce

By Benjamin Parkin



Grain and soybean futures rose as funds used the end of the month as a chance to get out of bets on lower prices.

Corn futures for September delivery rose 2.9% to $3.51 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday. September-dated wheat contracts gained 2.1% to $5.18 1/2 a bushel, while September soybeans climbed 1.7% to $8.33 a bushel.

Prices have struggled in recent weeks, with a combination of concern about trade and bumper domestic crop production weighing down markets. A closely followed crop tour last week estimated this year's soybean output at a record, along with a large corn harvest.

But traders, particularly hedge funds, saw the end of the month as a chance to unwind bets that prices would fall further, analysts said.

"Today's trade saw a decent amount of short covering from the funds," said analysts from MaxYield Cooperative in a note to clients.

MaxYield said that rain forecast for next week "will push funds to be even more defensive." With the growing season approaching an end, the rains could disrupt the beginning of harvest.

Soybean prices largely didn't react to an estimate for even higher yield from INTL FCStone, a private firm. Last week's Pro Farmer tour estimated average yield at 53 bushels per acre, a record; the firm put it at 53.8.

Analysts said that suggested that traders could judge soybean prices to be low enough for now, with contracts only a few cents above recent decade lows.

