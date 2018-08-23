Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 08/22
528.25 USc   +0.19%
Grain, Soybean Futures Fall to Multiweek Lows

08/23/2018 | 09:30pm CEST

By Benjamin Parkin

Grain and soybean futures extended a run of losses on Thursday as concerns about trade and oversupply intensified.

Soybean futures for September delivery fell 1.9%, to $8.42 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade, closing at the lowest point in over five weeks. September-dated corn contracts slid 1.6%, to $3.46 3/4 a bushel, also a five-week low. September wheat fell 0.8%, to $5.22, the lowest in four weeks.

The U.S. on Thursday moved ahead with plans to introduce tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting a tit-for-tat response from China. That jolted traders who thought the new duties, while widely expected, would complicate low-level talks between the two countries due this week.

"It's highly unlikely that this negotiating team will produce a deal," said AgResource Co. in a note to clients, noting that concern over trade was pressuring agricultural prices. However, the research firm said, "it's a step forward."

China, the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans, introduced 25% tariffs on American oilseed imports in July. Concern about the lost demand helped send prices to the lowest level in around a decade.

Low prices have helped attract some new demand, however. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that exporters sold 1.3 million metric tons of soybeans in the week ended August 16, higher than analysts had expected. Corn sales of 1.23 million tons were at the high-end of estimates.

Analysts said that the trade issues with China have helped attract other buyers to the U.S., particularly for soybeans. Mexico was the largest buyer of soybeans in the most recent week of data.

That did little to boost prices on Thursday, however. In addition to relations with China, traders are closely following crops scouts as they fan across the Midwest for the annual Pro Farmer tour.

Participants have mostly found good crops, helping to quell doubts about the USDA's forecasts this month for record and near-record yields. Pro Farmer findings for Ohio, South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois have were all better than a year earlier. Data for Iowa and Minnesota is due on Thursday night.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.02% 352.5 End-of-day quote.2.57%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 528.25 End-of-day quote.23.48%
More news
