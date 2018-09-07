Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Grain Traders Position for High Yields Amid Tariff Developments

09/07/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana

Grain traders are positioning for likely high crop yields as the trade dispute continues between the U.S. and China, the world's largest soybean consumer.

Soybean contracts for September delivery rose 0.6%, to $8.32 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade. September corn futures rose 0.2%, while December wheat futures fell 0.5%.

Analysts are expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report high yields next Wednesday, raising the question of how to dispose of such large supplies, especially soybeans.

"We still have a lot of supply to work through and until (trade talks with China) are resolved, that's a bit of a boat anchor around the neck of beans," said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities, a Kansas City brokerage.

President Trump announced Friday that additional tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese goods have been prepared and could be enacted on short notice. If the levies were rolled out, China would be expected to retaliate, which could put additional pressure on soybean prices.

"The export situation remains problematic especially for soybeans...as the world's largest soybean buyer continues to shun our markets," said Joel Karlin, an economist at Western Milling.

Some experts are also concerned about grain export demand as disease spreads among China's hogs. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said that China's growing African swine fever outbreak will likely spread to neighboring countries through meat products as well as swill and feed like soymeal or corn, where the virus can live for months.

While this news could aid U.S. hog exports, the culling of Chinese pigs could result in declining U.S. exports of soymeal and corn.

"Dead hogs don't eat," Mr. Britt said.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

