WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 01/03
514 USc   +1.43%
03:25pGrains Continue to Gain as Shutdown Drags On
DJ
02:54pShutdown Leaves Grains Without Key Data
DJ
01/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Grains Continue to Gain as Shutdown Drags On

01/04/2019 | 03:25pm EST

By Kirk Maltais

-- March soybean contracts rose 1% to $9.21 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday.

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery also rose by 0.9% to $3.83 a bushel.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.6% to $5.17 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

USDA Confirms WASDE Hiatus: The USDA's confirmation that it will not issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on January 11 due to the government shutdown forces the grains market to wait even longer to gain clarity on where the market stands in relation to its trade truce negotiations with China. However, this did not weigh down grains futures, which again recorded upticks today.

Brazilian Weather a 'Fundamental Driver' for Grains: In lieu of data from USDA, the grain market has been paying keen attention to dry Brazilian weather patterns, which could prove bullish for U.S. soybeans - who have been in competition with Brazil to supply big buyers like China.

INSIGHT

U.S. Government Shutdown Continues On: The government shutdown dragged on through its 14th day today, with neither President Trump nor House Democrats showing any signs of compromise on the issue of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Stock Market Rebounds: The stock market posted a solid rebound today, based largely on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's confirmation that the Fed was not urgently eyeing interest rate increases, as well as a positive jobs reports issued this morning.

Could Data Publication Cause Price Swings?: While much of the data published by the USDA is not currently available to market participants due to the shutdown, some believe that the sudden reintroduction of the data to the market once the shutdown is over could result in wild swings to futures - particularly if assumptions made by market participants are proven incorrect.

AHEAD

-- USDA reports delayed until shutdown is resolved.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.20% 380.25 End-of-day quote.1.27%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.43% 514 End-of-day quote.2.09%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
