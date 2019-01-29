Grains Decline For Second-Straight Day

By Kirk Maltais

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 1.1% to $5.13 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with the market still waiting on the USDA to confirm export sales from the past month.

-- Corn contracts for March delivery also dropped fell 0.7% to $3.77 1/4 a bushel.

-- March soybean contracts dropped 0.5% to $9.19 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- Funds Pull Out as Traders Stay Tentative: Hedge funds sold positions in wheat, corn, and soybeans today, said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. Until the USDA confirms export sales activity that took place during the 35-day shutdown, other grains traders have little news to base investment decisions on, Turner said.

-- Commitment of Traders Data to Return: The CFTC said it will resume publishing commitment of traders data on Friday. According to the agency, reports that weren't released during the shutdown will be published in chronological order - with the report for Dec. 28 being published on Friday. From there, unpublished reports will be issued every Tuesday and Friday, until the CFTC has caught up. Futures traders were largely in the dark without the commitment of traders data during the shutdown, with few indications available to confirm how many traders were active.

INSIGHT

Some Traders Critical of CTFC Plan: Despite the need for trustworthy trader position data among market participants, some panned the CFTC's announced rollout of reports delayed due to the shutdown. In a note this afternoon, Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital criticized the CFTC's plan -- in which it will begin releasing old reports on Friday and will follow-up with the next missed report every Tuesday and Friday. "After a months' vacation this is the best they could come up with?" Sernatinger wrote.

Feb. 15 Deadline Looms: February 15 is the deadline for a deal between the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump to keep the government open -- and both sides are still far apart on reaching a compromise on the border security issue, according to news reports.

AHEAD

--Multinational confectionery, food and beverage company Mondelez International reports Q4 earnings on Wednesday, January 30. DowDuPont follows with earnings on January 31.

--U.S. agriculture export sales are scheduled to be released on Thursday, January 31.

--U.S. WASDE and crop report scheduled to come out of February 8, as well as the crop report.

