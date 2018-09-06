Grains End Mixed as Traders Await Trade Progress

By Francesca Fontana



Wheat futures fell and corn and soybean contracts edged higher as traders watch for progress in trade negotiations with Canada and China.

Wheat contracts for September delivery fell 1.6%, to $4.86 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade, with Russia's continued dominance as the world's largest wheat exporter weighing on prices, experts said.

Russian officials aren't restraining grain sales, contrary to expectations that the country's agriculture ministry would restrict exports. Egypt, the world's largest wheat consumer, bought 60,000 tons of Russian wheat in a tender on Wednesday, priced at $218 a ton without shipping.

"Russia is continuing to push out the cheapest wheat very aggressively in the world market, and it keeps a lid on the wheat market," said Don Roose, president at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Meanwhile, grain market traders are waiting to see if the U.S. and Canada can come to an agreement regarding the overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta, and whether the U.S. proceeds with another round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, with China expected to retaliate. The comment period on China levies closes Thursday.

"Trade is looking for the direction of progress on trade talks as a proxy of how to view the China situation in a few months," said Rich Nelson, a strategist at brokerage Allendale Inc.

September corn rose 0.5%, to $3.53 1/2 a bushel, while September soybean futures rose slightly, up 0.2%, to $8.26 3/4 a bushel.

"With soybeans, there's an awful lot of negative news already dialed in, and tariff talk seems to be on hold," Mr. Roose said. "We're not really making progress either way."

