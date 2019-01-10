Grains Falls on Thinning Patience for China Resolution

By Kirk Maltais



-- March soybean contracts dropped 1.9% to $9.06 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday.

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery also fell by 1.5% to $3.76 1/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 1.2% to $5.13 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Conab Soybean Cut Not as Deep as Expected: Brazilian agency Conab's cut to its production forecast for Brazilian soybeans was not as deep as expected by analysts, starting the day with a bearish sentiment. "Beans got a taste of the Brazilian government's view of bean production, and they didn't like it one bit, causing a decent sized sell off," said Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital Markets. Estimates by analysts placed Brazilian soybean production at 116-117 million tons, instead of below the 118.8 million tons forecast by Conab.

Grains Market Growing Impatient for China News: Grains traders were nonplussed by the USTR's statement following the three days of negotiations between the U.S. and China in Beijing, which did not confirm any new purchases of corn or soybeans between the two nations. In its statement Wednesday, the USTR said that China had pledged to purchase agricultural products from the U.S., but did not elaborate with anything further other than that "the delegation will now report back to receive guidance on the next steps."

INSIGHT

Shutdown Showdown Reaching Fever Pitch: President Trump traveled to the U.S.-Mexican border today in an effort to shore up support for a border wall - which he maintains is a critical condition for him to agree to reopen the government. Democrats are still maintaining opposition to the wall, with there is no sign an end will come soon. The shutdown has been active for 20 days, approaching the all-time record set during the 1995-96 government shutdown. Until the shutdown ends, the USDA will not report any data.

Progress Before Lunar New Year Needed: Traders are hoping for progress in talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials before February 2, which marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year this year. Businesses in China traditionally stop business for the 10 days following the new year. "Making progress before and after the Lunar New Year will be of paramount importance to extend the trade talks or come up to a conclusion with a binding agreement," said AgResource.

AHEAD

-- The ICE Futures Europe commitments of traders weekly report on soft commodities comes out Friday afternoon, which could provide some level of information to a market deprived of the normal flow of information out of the USDA and CFTC.

-- USDA reports delayed until shutdown is resolved.