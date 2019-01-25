Grains Finish Week Sideways as Government Set to Reopen

By Kirk Maltais



-- Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 1% to $9.25 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, amid speculation of another week of dry Brazilian weather impacting Brazilian crops.

-- March corn contracts rose 0.9% to $3.80 1/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 0.3% to $5.20 a bushel.

Grains Stay Sideways on Inactive Week: Grains futures moved little from their starting points on Tuesday, with corn futures finishing a half-cent below where they started the week. Brazilian weather conditions have offered some support to prices, but in general a lack of available USDA information due to the government shutdown continued to keep traders on the sidelines. "It's been a low-volume, narrow trading range this week," says Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities.

Trump Announces Deal for Temporary Government Reopening: President Trump announced Friday afternoon that a deal had been reached to reopen the government for a three-week period. The deal, announced near the close of grains trading today, did not register much of a response on the CBOT--such a response likely will be seen next week.

Fate of February WASDE Unknown: It is currently unclear what the reopened government will mean for February's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from the USDA. The report currently is slated to come out on February 8. However, market participants say that the USDA needs anywhere from 5-10 days to build the report. The January report, originally scheduled for January 11, still has not been released.

Data Flood May Hit Next Week: With more than a month of data unreleased by the USDA since the shutdown began, the market soon will have its questions answered in terms of what export sales have taken place since late December--and what grain supplies in the U.S. and elsewhere look like.

--The USDA will release its export inspections data at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

--U.S. export sales are scheduled to be released on Thursday, January 31, if the USDA adheres to its schedule with the government reopened.

