Grains Markets Little Moved After Feb USDA Data

By Kirk Maltais

Grains markets reacted tepidly to the release of long-awaited USDA February data, which showed little evidence of Chinese buyers coming back to U.S. agricultural markets.

Grains futures were little moved after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report, with soybean futures down 0.1%, corn down 0.3%, and wheat up 0.8%.

"Overall, (it's) a dud of a report," said analyst Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Friday's report placed Chinese imports of soybeans at 88 million metric tons, down from 90 million tons in December. However, ending inventory of soybeans in China grew to 21.22 million tons, up from 19.84 million.

Following a meeting between U.S and Chinese officials last week, Chinese officials said that they had agreed to purchase 5 million tons of soybeans. This commitment followed a previous commitment made in December also for 5 million tons.

According to Dave Marshall, an analyst with First Choice Commodities, these statistics show that Chinese buyers may not have re-embraced U.S. soybeans with the verve farmers had hoped for - casting new doubts on already tenuous trade talks.

"These results put us on China watch," said Mr. Marshall, who called them "alarming."

In the U.S., soybean ending inventories were projected at 910 million bushels, down 45 million from the USDA's last forecast.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that there were no plans for him to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline for new tariffs to be enacted. With no deal, tariffs would rise from their current 10% to 25%.

