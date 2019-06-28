Grains Markets Roiled by Surprise USDA Data

By Kirk Maltais

The Department of Agriculture projected more corn acreage was planted this year than last year, surprising grain traders and sending corn futures sharply lower. The higher estimate comes despite evidence of devastated farmland in the Midwest due to heavy rains and flooding.

The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service projects that 91.7 million acres of corn have been planted this year, higher than 89.1 million acres at this point last year. According to the report, certain states that have been grappling with excessive precipitation and flooding, like Iowa and Indiana, actually planted more corn this year than last.

This data differs sharply from analyst estimates, which predicted a reduction in planted corn acres by roughly 2-3 million acres. In the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report released by the USDA's World Agricultural Outlook Board earlier this month, a decline of 3 million acres of corn planted was forecast for the 2019/20 marketing year.

"You have two different agencies reporting two different numbers," said Don Roose, president of agricultural investment firm U.S. Commodities.

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dived following the release of the new reports at noon EDT, with the December corn contract falling as much as 5.5%, reversing gains of up 0.8% prior to the report.

Differing theories about how this discrepancy between the USDA's own data took place are swirling in grain markets. "People love to lie on the USDA reports," said Brian Grossman, a market strategist with Zaner Group, calling today's acreage report "bad data."

Farmers may have been incentivized to plow forward with attempts to plant corn acres by the $16 billion farm aid package passed by the Trump Administration in May. At the time, the USDA urged farmers to continue their planting plans as normal instead of waiting for government aid, which traders like Mr. Grossman believe could have pushed farmers to plant more corn instead of switching to soybeans. According to today's report, soybean acreage fell 9 million acres to 80 million acres.

In reaction, many traders are calling for the USDA to perform a new report next month to clarify the data discrepancy.

"What we would like to see is for USDA to conduct a special survey in July so the trade has a better idea of what was really planted," said Terry Reilly, a senior commodity analyst for Futures International.

A spokeswoman for the USDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, on Twitter, USDA-NASS crops branch chief Lance Honig confirmed that the agency would "conduct a reinterview survey in 14 states."

"Excessive rainfall had prevented planting at the time of the survey, leaving a portion of acres still to be planted for corn in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin," the USDA said in a separate statement after the acreage reports' release.

Prevented planting became a key topic among farmers this year due to severe flooding in areas of the Midwest. Rapid snow-melting and near-constant rainfall were the chief causes of the wettest 12 months in continental U.S. history, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the USDA, any changes to acreage data would be released in a crop production report in August.

Wheat futures followed corn down post-report, dropping as far as 4.2%. Soybean futures rose on the news, trading up 1.5%.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com