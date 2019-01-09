Grains Perk Back Up Amid New U.S.-China Optimism

By Kirk Maltais



-- March soybean contracts rose 0.6% to $9.24 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday.

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.5% to $3.82 a bushel.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.4% to $5.20 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Grains Trading Higher on U.S.-China Optimism: Grains futures on the CBOT traded higher today after the conclusion of the trade talks held in Beijing between officials from the U.S. and Chinese governments - with signs that the negotiations ended on an upbeat note boding well for farmers hoping for large Chinese grain purchases.

EIA Ethanol Data Trends Lower: The EIA reported Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production fell for the fifth straight week, coming in at 1 million barrels per day through the week of January 4(th). Ethanol stocks, meanwhile, were placed at 23.254 million barrels, down 2.6% from four weeks ago but up 2.4% year-over-year. According to Terry Reilly of Futures International, grains traders viewed the news as negative for U.S. corn futures, especially as production was expected to increase slightly. Despite this, corn futures remained elevated today.

INSIGHT

Confirmation of Beijing Discussions Needed: Grains traders and analysts are anxiously awaiting confirmation from government officials in the U.S. and China regarding what was discussed in Beijing, and if any new agreements were made. The market traded on feel-good sentiments today, but will soon pivot to demanding proof of progress in the trade negotiations.

Shutdown Fracas Amps Up: The theatrics surrounding the showdown between President Trump and Democratic legislators over a U.S.-Mexico border wall only got stronger today, with President Trump appearing on TV multiple times between last night and this afternoon to make his case. In an afternoon tweet, Trump called a meeting with Democratic leaders "a total waste of time." Until the government is reopened, the USDA and other agencies will be unable to publish data.

AHEAD

--Conab - a public company under the Brazilian agricultural ministry - will issue a report Thursday morning, which is expected to provide clarity as to the health of Brazilian crops in lieu of USDA data.

-- USDA reports delayed until shutdown is resolved.