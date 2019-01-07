Grains See Mixed Results to Start Week

By Kirk Maltais



-- March soybean contracts rose 0.3% to $9.24 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Monday.

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery dropped by 0.2% to $3.82 1/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery also dropped 0.1% to $5.16 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Traders Watching Beijing For Signs: The agricultural markets focused on new developments out of the U.S.-China trade negotiations being held in Beijing today and tomorrow. For soybeans in particular, good news or even a deal would be a significant driver for futures prices - with reports surfacing that talks are progressing better than the last time the two sides met.

USDA Grain Inspections Miss Analyst Expectations: The USDA's report on grain export inspections - one of the few USDA reports still being released while the shutdown is active - came in generally below analyst estimates, with only soybeans meeting those expectations. For both corn and wheat, export inspections were off from analyst predictions by over 10,000 tons. Japan, the Philippines, and Argentina were the leading destinations for U.S. corn, wheat, and soybeans respectively. Many reports from the USDA are suspended until the government shutdown ends, including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, which the agricultural industry was paying serious attention to get a sense of the 2019 agricultural supply chain.

INSIGHT

Government Shutdown Showdown Continues: The government shutdown has entered into its third week, and both sides appear to be upping the ante to try and force a favorable conclusion. In a tweet this afternoon, President Trump confirmed that he would make a televised address on the issue of border security Tuesday night.

China Soybean Buy Rumored: A new purchase of soybeans by Chinese companies is rumored to have taken place last week, this time rumored to be approximately 1 million metric tons of soybeans. However, without the USDA operating, this rumor cannot be confirmed.

AHEAD

--Purdue AG Economy Barometer to be released Tuesday.

--USDA reports delayed until shutdown is resolved.