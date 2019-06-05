Grains Traders Anxious as Mexican Tariff Date Draws Near

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat contracts for July delivery fell 3.3% to $4.90 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with the Trump Administration broadcasting conflicting signals about the future of Mexican tariffs.

--Corn contracts for July delivery fell 2.5% to $4.14 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans contracts for July delivery fell 1.4% to $8.69 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Conflicting Signals: Trump Administration officials appeared to have differing opinions about the future of the Mexican tariffs - which are supposed to be enacted June 10. In a tweet this morning, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said he was told by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro that "we believe that these tariffs may not have to go into effect." This runs somewhat counter to Trump's tweet last night, in which his threat of tariffs were "no bluff."

Wheat Sinks: It was the second day in a row that wheat futures dropped, bringing the contract back down below $5 per bushel. It's the first time since May 30 wheat had traded below that mark. Wheat has fallen 6.7% in the past two days.

INSIGHT

Brazil Cutting Spending: Brazil imported 10% less chemicals, mostly fertilizers, in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, which could create risks for the country's grains and protein production, according to a report by the Maersk shipping company. Less growth in farm output will mean less exports and fewer new jobs, which will also affect consumer and business spending, the Maersk report said.

Flooding Impact: The Fed's latest beige book contained limited references to economic impacts from flooding in the Midwest. The St. Louis Fed noted that flooding on the Mississippi River has negatively affected barge traffic. High waters have also reduced planting of crops. "Contacts have continued to report concerns over depressed crop prices and the effects of renewed trade tensions with China," the St. Louis Fed found, according to the report.

Ethanol Slips Again: Both ethanol production and inventories slipped again this week, amid the continued poor weather afflicting the Midwest. Daily production totaled 1.044 million barrels per day, down 13,000 from last week, according to data released by the EIA. Meanwhile, total inventories came in at 22.553 million barrels, down 71,000 from last week. Grains traders follow this data to get a sense of how much corn may be consumed by the ethanol market.

AHEAD

--U.S. Weekly Export Sales are expected to be reported at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday by the USDA, the agency said.

--USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon Tuesday.

Jeffrey Lewis and Paul Kiernan contributed to this article.