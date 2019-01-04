Shutdown Leaves Grains Without Key Data

By Kirk Maltais



The lack of key government statistics due to the partial government shutdown has left grain traders without valuable information to evaluate markets and could cause big price fluctuations once the numbers are eventually released.

The operations of the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service have been on hiatus since the federal funding lapsed December 22. Since then, the USDA has not issued its weekly reports on grain export sales, and confirmed Friday that it would not issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on January 11.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also hasn't issued its weekly commitment of traders report, since the shutdown began--making it difficult to determine how money is flowing in and out of commodities while the stock market sees violent swings.

The absence of this government reporting has placed a crimp on traders' ability to separate rumor from fact, traders say.

"Hard data, other than the USDA, can be pretty hard to come by," said Brian Grossman, a market strategist with the Zaner Group.

While some Midwestern traders with direct ties to farmers perform their own market research, other who trade outside of the region may find themselves hamstrung without access to data from the USDA.

"The guys that are in the know have the edge on those that don't," said Mr. Grossman.

The market lacks clarity on the status of the U.S.-China trade truce announced in December. U.S. agricultural markets need Chinese buyers to return to buying large tonnages of product, particularly of soybeans, to meet yearly demand targets and consume the record crops produced this year.

Prior to the retaliatory tariffs being levied on U.S. soybeans, China was the chief destination for many U.S. agriculture products.

As a result of the data void, market participants are subsisting on rumors of new Chinese purchases to provide grains futures with momentum. Futures have been rising throughout this week on these rumors, with March soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade starting the week at nearly $9 per bushel and rising over 20 cents through Friday.

Should the shutdown end and USDA data prove those rumors incorrect, then prices could sharply adjust.

"We are only a couple weeks without half the data available for the trade, so the worse has yet to come," cautioned Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International.

There is no clear indication how long the shutdown will last. President Trump at a White House meeting with Democrats on Friday, threatened to keep the shutdown going for "months or even years" if funding is not given for U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com