Soybean Futures Rise on Argentine Tax Freeze

By Benjamin Parkin



Grain and oilseed futures rose on Tuesday, lifted as Argentina halted cuts to taxes on soybean meal and soybean oil exports.

September-dated soybean contracts rose 1.3% to $8.68 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, their second day of gains after a sharp selloff last week. September soybean meal futures rose 2.5%, while September soybean oil was down 0.3%.

The soybean meal market rallied after Argentine authorities said they would suspend a plan to cut export taxes for six months. Meal and oil exports are taxed at 23%, according to Reuters, down from 32% in 2015. With the suspension they will be taxed at 18% at the end of 2019, instead of 15% as previously planned.

Argentina, the world's largest soybean meal exporter, suffered a drought this year that cut into its available supplies. The country was also under pressure to suspend the reduction in taxes in order to balance its books. Analysts say the hiatus will help bolster the competitiveness of U.S. products.

"This helps sustain the strong demand for U.S. soymeal that has encouraged record production this summer amid strong exports," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone.

Corn and wheat futures rebounded after recent losses. September-dated corn contracts rose 1.6% to $3.62 1/4 a bushel while September wheat gained 1.6% to $5.41 3/4 a bushel.

Prices for both had pulled back after peaking last week. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week forecast that both domestic and global stockpiles of grain were due to fall in 2018-19 from a year earlier.

The reductions were mostly not as large as expected, which pressured prices, but analysts nevertheless say that the broader outlook for corn and wheat markets is improving.

The USDA this week said that the quality of U.S. corn and soybean crops was deteriorating. The agency put 70% of corn and 66% of soybeans in good or excellent condition, down one percentage point each from a week earlier.

But traders are still widely expecting to see large crops, with the USDA separately forecast record soybean production and corn yields last week.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com