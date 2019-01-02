Soybean Futures Up on Favorable Supply-Demand Signs

By Kirk Maltais



-- March soybean contracts rose 1.3% to $9.07 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday.

-- Wheat contracts for March delivery also rose 0.7% to $5.06 3/4 a bushel

-- Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.2% to $3.75 3/4 a bushel

HIGHLIGHTS

Dry Weather in Brazil Positive for Soybeans: The U.S. soybean market is looking at dry weather conditions in Brazil as a factor driving prices up to start the new year, which is expected to cut into the yield from the country's crop and possibly make U.S. soybeans more desirable for foreign buyers. "Brazil will still have a good crop but instead of 120 million tonnes it could be closer to 115 million tonnes," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. "Again, 5 million tonnes is only about 185 million bushels, but at this point anything will help!"

Hopes for U.S.-China Trade Truce Rising: Market participants are seeing growing optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations, latching onto a lack of antagonistic tweets from President Trump as well as rumors of Chinese re-engagement with the U.S. market as proof of a trade deal around the corner. "Both parties seem to be speaking in warmer terms about each other," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

INSIGHT

Shutdown Showdown Drags On: The government shutdown continued to lumber on today, with President Trump showing no signs of caving on his demand of $5 billion to fund building of a wall on the U.S. Southern border following a meeting with Congressional leaders this afternoon. The 116(th) U.S. Congress is scheduled to meet in D.C. starting tomorrow, and the Democrat-majority in the House of Representatives is expected to produce legislation to provide funding for the government, most likely without any wall funding. Until the shutdown ends, reports from the USDA will remain on hiatus, including this month's WASDE report.

AHEAD

-- USDA releases are delayed due to the government shutdown.