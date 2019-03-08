Soybeans Lower on China Disappointment; Corn Ethanol Outlook Reduced

By Kirk Maltais



--Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.7% to $8.96 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, in reaction to the USDA's monthly report showing no sign of sizable Chinese interest in buying U.S. beans.

--Corn contracts for May delivery fell 0.1% to $3.64 3/4 a bushel.

-- May wheat contracts rose 0.3% to $4.39 1/2 a bushel

HIGHLIGHTS

Soybean Disappointment: Despite confirmation from the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service early Friday that China bought 664,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery during the 2018/19 marketing year, the WASDE later in the day didn't show evidence that China was fulfilling its promises to be an active buyer of U.S. agricultural goods outside of the occasional good-faith purchase. In the WASDE, the USDA maintained soybean exports at 1.875 billion bushels for the year, with soybeans inventories down slightly to 900 million bushels.

Traders Unmoved by WASDE: The statistics released in the WASDE - placing wheat and corn ending supplies higher while dropping export forecasts for those grains - did little to change traders' minds about the status of the markets' supply and demand metrics. "All price-negative supply and demand fundamental numbers I've seen so far should be already factored-in for Feed-Grains given the recent price collapse," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. Some traders are satisfied the WASDE didn't introduce any market-shaking surprises. "There's relief that it's over - that we're done with it," says Dan Hueber of The Hueber Report.

Wheat Breaks Trend: Despite no bullish news for wheat coming out of the WASDE, wheat futures still finished slightly higher. It ends a two-day downward trend for wheat, but makes it only the third day out of the last 16 that the contract has finished higher. Even with today's uptick, wheat futures are down 16.3% for that time period.

INSIGHT

Corn Ethanol Cut: The USDA lowered its outlook for corn usage in ethanol by 25 million bushels in its latest WASDE report, placing its latest estimate at 5.55 billion bushels for the 2018/19 marketing year. Weekly US ethanol production has been down from where it was last year, while ethanol inventories have been building, according to USDA data.

Trade Talks: Doubts about a US-China trade deal are growing for grains traders. "The trade is growing fearful that President Trump will 'walk away' from the Chinese just like he did with North Korea," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. According to a Wall Street Journal story, the U.S. envoy to Beijing says that neither side feels like an agreement is imminent, and no date has been set for a meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi. Today's WASDE report did little to clarify the USDA's position on whether or not a deal will happen.

AHEAD:

--USDA Export Inspections are scheduled to be released on Monday at 11 a.m. So far this year, export inspections have lagged solidly behind the 5-year averages for amount of bushels inspected.

--The EIA will release its ethanol production and stock information on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Ethanol production ticked down slightly last week, with inventories building.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales figures on Thursday at 11am. Traders hope that this release will show much larger soybean exports heading to China.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

