Soybeans Recover After Tumbling to Multiweek Low

By Benjamin Parkin



Soybean futures rose on Monday, clawing back some of the losses from when a government report last week forecast record supplies.

Contracts for August delivery rose 0.9% to $8.53 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, with the more-active September contract also 0.8% higher. Prices were still near three-week lows after falling nearly 5% on Friday.

In a monthly supply-and-demand report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that U.S. farmers would produce a record soybean crop this year, pushing the domestic surplus to an all-time high as Chinese tariffs threatened demand for American oilseed.

"There is just no way to try and make these number look even remotely attractive," said Dan Hueber, general manager of The Hueber Report, of the USDA's soybean estimates. The report "took a patient that appeared to be on the road to recovery and sent them straight back to the ICU."

Prices for corn and wheat, which also fell after Friday's report, continued their decline on Monday. CBOT September corn futures fell 0.4% to $3.56 1/2 a bushel, while September wheat tumbled 2.4%.

Analysts said that the wheat market was overheated after rising to multiyear highs earlier this month. The USDA also projected that global grain supplies wouldn't fall as much as expected, though they were still on track to shrink over the coming year.

Potentially helping to underpin corn and soybean markets, analysts said, were a series of export sales to Mexico. The USDA said on Monday that exporters sold over 213,000 metric tons of corn and 142,500 tons of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. corn and among the largest of soybeans, after China.

Mexico introduced tariffs on some American agricultural imports this year, notably cheese and pork, and some traders have speculated that U.S. crops could be next. Signs that demand is picking up could relieve some of those concerns.

China has already introduced duties on American grain and soybeans, hurting demand and prompting the USDA to increase its stockpile estimates.

"The market will grapple with burdensome inventories until a deal with China is sorted out," says AgResource Co.

