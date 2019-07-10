Soybeans Rise on Expected WASDE Cuts

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.9% to $9.12 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as traders are betting on tomorrow's WASDE report to show big cuts to soybean carryouts for the 2019/20 marketing year.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.5% to $4.39 1/2 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.4% to $5.04 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gambling Mode: The expectation among traders that the USDA will cut soybean acreage predictions and yields -- thus cutting into the 2019/20 soybean surplus - had some investors ready to roll the dice. "[This] has traders adding a bit of a risk premium to soybean prices," INTL FCStone said.

WASDE Worries: Traders were generally hands-off with the grains futures market today, as they recall the surprise increase in corn acres planted in the USDA's crop acreage report on June 28 that sent corn futures down by over 5%. Grains kept to a relaxed pace today, with prices alternating between slightly higher and lower.

INSIGHT

Powell Testifies: Testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was watched closely by grains traders hoping for interest rate cuts. "Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell pressured the U.S. dollar and pushed pretty much every market priced in dollars higher [overnight]," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Powell testified in front of the House Financial Services Committee today, the first in two days of testimony before lawmakers.

Ethanol Production Falls: Ethanol production dropped to 1.047 million barrels per day last week, which is the lowest that ethanol production has been since May 31, when it was recorded at 1.044 million barrels. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories are continuing to build, with total US inventories coming in at over 23 million barrels. Days of supply have jumped back up from 20 days last week to over 22, suggesting that ethanol demand has been off in the past week.

AHEAD

-The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

-The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon EDT Thursday.

-The CFTC will releases its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com