Soybeans See Strong Uptick on Renewed China Optimism

By Kirk Maltais



--March soybean contracts rose 1.5%, to $8.95 1/2 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday.

--Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.3%, to $3.75 1/2 a bushel

--Wheat contracts for March delivery also rose 0.2%, to $5.11 1/2 a bushel

HIGHLIGHTS

Good Signs From China Fuels Soybeans: Futures for both soybeans and soy meal led grains gains Friday, based largely on reports of a potential meeting between U.S. and Chinese delegations next month. This fueled optimism for major soybean buys to come soon. Also fueling the increase is a report that China has agreed to purchase rice from the U.S., allowing for speculation regarding soybeans. "The market guessing if the rally in soybeans is due to Chinese buying, the improving U.S./China relationship due to the rice announcement, or a combo of both," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

USDA Says Shutdown Effect on Buying 'Limited': In a statement Friday morning, the USDA said that its Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) Commodity Procurement Program is experiencing little impact from the government shutdown, even though the shutdown has caused the USDA to put much of its data-reporting functions on hiatus. "The USDA...is receiving inquiries from suppliers and contractors asking how this shutdown affects contracting, contract performance, and invoicing/payments," the USDA said. "We would like to assure our business partners that AMS expects this shutdown to have minimal impact on most commodity procurement activities." According to the USDA, contracts and inspection services are still active, but contract payments may not be made until the government reopens--with the USDA paying interest on delayed payments.

INSIGHT

Trump Threatens Mexican Border Closure: On Twitter on Friday, President Trump threatened to close the border between the U.S. and Mexico, stating that "we will be forced to close the southern border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the wall (and) also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with." Neither grains nor livestock futures showed much reaction to Mr. Trump's threats, possibly indicating investor distrust in Mr. Trump's proclamations--an important factor for investors to watch going forward.

Ethanol Data Bearish for Corn: Production of U.S. ethanol is down 4.4% from the same time last year, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration today. U.S. production totaled 1.04 million barrels per day this week, which is also down 2.5% from the previous 4-week average. Declining ethanol production, combined with declining usage of corn in ethanol, is seen as long-term bearish for U.S. corn futures.

AHEAD

--USDA releases are delayed due to the government shutdown.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com