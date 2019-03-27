Soybeans Slide as Traders Brace for Bearish Planting Report

By Kirk Maltais



-- Soybeans contracts for May delivery fell 1.5% to $8.87 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders positioning for a flow of bearish soybean news for the rest of the week.

-- Corn contracts for May delivery fell 0.9% to $3.73 3/4 a bushel.

-- May wheat contracts rose 0.1% to $4.69 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hard Times for Soybeans: Traders are skittish in buying soybeans futures this week, expecting that bad news will follow for at least the rest of the week. "Day after day of lack of China soybean sales announcements continue to chip away at U.S. prices," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. Soybean prices have dropped nearly 20 cents per bushel since the start of the week, and may drop a lot more if the market has a strong reaction to what is expected to be a bearish planting report for soybean acres.

Traders Tentative: CBOT traders are behaving tentatively, with market participants uncertain about the direction of futures ahead of major data set to be released by the USDA by the end of the week. This Friday's USDA planting report will give the market direction, as then traders can judge how much Midwestern flooding has derailed plans by farmers to plant corn instead of soybeans. If flooding persists, then farmers may find themselves unable to plant as much corn as they intended, and thus resorting back to growing soybeans - which are easier to care for and faster to grow.

INSIGHT

Ethanol A Non-Factor: Weekly ethanol production fell less-than-expected by the agricultural market, declining to 975,000 barrels per day in the past week, according to the EIA. While this is the lowest level of production in over a month, it's still better than expected by analysts - who expected ethanol plant closures due to flooding to be a stronger drag on production figures. However, the effect of plant closures may be more fully represented in the EIA's next report. Flooding in the Midwestern U.S. was expected to impact ethanol production figures, as the big flooding in the Midwest forced some plants to close.

Soy Meal Scare: Of all of the agricultural futures on the CBOT dropping this week, the strongest fall can be seen in soybean meal, which is down 2.2% today to $304.20 per metric ton. According to Brian Grossman of Zaner Group, the soybean meal decline is due to declining number of pigs to be fed in China - as the swine fever has sickened pig herds and led to large-scale culling to prevent further spread. Pigs infected with the disease are not hungry and generally lethargic.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales figures at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 28, which may contain more clues about how much U.S. product will be sold.

--The USDA will issue its annual hogs and pigs report at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, which should provide a metric to judge soybean consumption in the U.S. and elsewhere.

--The USDA's annual planting report due to be released at noon EDT on Friday, March 29.