Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/18
511 USc   +0.94%
09:59pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19
DJ
09:45pGrain Futures Finish Higher as Harvest Continues
DJ
09/18GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:59pm CEST

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Sept. 13. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday in Washington D.C. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
           Sept. 13   Sept. 6  Aug. 30 
WHEAT        300-500    387.6    379.8 
CORN        650-1050   3700.4     1063 
SOYBEANS     580-900   3124.4    673.2 
SOYMEAL      100-350    223.2    358.8 
SOYOIL          0-20      9.9    (2.4)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.51% 342.75 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.94% 511 End-of-day quote.18.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
09:59pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19
DJ
09:45pGrain Futures Finish Higher as Harvest Continues
DJ
09/18GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/18Tariffs Weigh on Corn and Soybean Prices as Wheat Stays Afloat
DJ
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 17
DJ
09/17Grain Futures Fall as Tariffs Loom
DJ
09/14GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.