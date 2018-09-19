U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sep 19

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Sept. 13. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday in Washington D.C. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA.

Estimates Actuals Sept. 13 Sept. 6 Aug. 30 WHEAT 300-500 387.6 379.8 CORN 650-1050 3700.4 1063 SOYBEANS 580-900 3124.4 673.2 SOYMEAL 100-350 223.2 358.8 SOYOIL 0-20 9.9 (2.4)