U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates - Sept. 12

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Sept. 6. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report will be released at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA.

Estimates Actuals Sept. 6 Aug. 30 Aug. 23 WHEAT 300-500 379.8 414.8 CORN 800-1200 1063 700.4 SOYBEANS 500-1300 673.2 702.5 SOYMEAL 100-400 358.8 478.5 SOYOIL 0-30 (2.4) 24.0

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com