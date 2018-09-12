Log in
U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates - Sept. 12

09/12/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates - Sept. 12

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Sept. 6. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report will be released at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
            Sept. 6   Aug. 30  Aug. 23 
WHEAT        300-500    379.8    414.8 
CORN        800-1200     1063    700.4 
SOYBEANS    500-1300    673.2    702.5 
SOYMEAL      100-400    358.8    478.5 
SOYOIL          0-30    (2.4)     24.0

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 354.75 End-of-day quote.1.35%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.03% 493.75 End-of-day quote.18.03%
