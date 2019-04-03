U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for March 28

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended March 28. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number.

The export sales report are scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA.

Estimates Actuals --------- -------- -------- March 28 March 21 March 14 ----------- --------- -------- -------- WHEAT 300-900 511.1 437.4 ----------- --------- -------- -------- CORN 700-1250 989.9 915.9 ----------- --------- -------- -------- SOYBEANS 500-2000 267.2 335.1 ----------- --------- -------- -------- SOYMEAL 75-350 79.0 97.4 ----------- --------- -------- -------- SOYOIL 0-25 11.7 5.5 ----------- --------- -------- --------

