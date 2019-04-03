Log in
U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for March 28

04/03/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended March 28. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number.

The export sales report are scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
             Estimates        Actuals 
             ---------  --------  -------- 
             March 28   March 21  March 14 
-----------  ---------  --------  -------- 
WHEAT          300-900     511.1     437.4 
-----------  ---------  --------  -------- 
CORN          700-1250     989.9     915.9 
-----------  ---------  --------  -------- 
SOYBEANS      500-2000     267.2     335.1 
-----------  ---------  --------  -------- 
SOYMEAL         75-350      79.0      97.4 
-----------  ---------  --------  -------- 
SOYOIL            0-25      11.7       5.5 
-----------  ---------  --------  --------

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

