U.S. Soybean Farmers Growing Record Crop as China Imposes Tariffs--Update

By Benjamin Parkin and Francesca Fontana

U.S. soybean farmers are due for a record harvest, even as Chinese tariffs threaten demand for the American oilseed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast on Friday that U.S. soybean production in 2018-'19 would rise to an all-time high of 4.6 billion bushels, up from 4.4 billion bushels a year earlier and more than analysts expected. Soybean yields also are due to rise from the previous year.

The larger bounty will contribute to a growing domestic surplus, the agency said, with stockpiles in 2018-'19 expected to climb to a record 785 million bushels, 80% above the same time a year earlier. Global soybean stocks also are due to increase, according to the USDA.

"USDA is assuming the worst-case scenario for soybean trade amid the current trade war with China," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone. "It's difficult to prove USDA wrong at this point when we really don't know how it will play out."

Soybean futures for August tumbled 4.7% to $8.46 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade after Friday's report. Prices fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade in July after China, the world's largest consumer of soybeans, introduced tariffs of 25% on American crops.

Hedge funds and other traders who earlier this year put their money on rising soybean prices are now betting that U.S. producers will struggle to stave off a price-crushing glut. Farmers planted more soybeans than corn this spring for the first time in 35 years, betting in part on a robust Chinese appetite for oilseed. China imports soybeans to squeeze for cooking oil and crush into feed for its pig herds.

The agency expects U.S. soybean exports to fall in 2018-'19 from a year earlier, though analysts say American merchants might attract more interest from non-Chinese sources.

Analysts pointed to a difficult path ahead for soybean prices after Friday's report.

"You're going to have to have the tariffs situation resolved and our exports bounce back" in order for the soybean market to recover, said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities. The USDA would also have to reduce soybean yields before traders start to bet on higher prices.

The USDA boosted its forecast for U.S. corn production, with record yields pushing the crop to 14.6 billion bushels. That will also translate into larger-than-expected supplies, and corn futures fell 3.1% after the report.

It's not all bad news for U.S. farmers, however. The agency expects global heatwaves to boost demand for American wheat, raising its projected exports for this year. Global supplies of wheat are due to shrink this year on the back of searing heat and drought in Europe. Wheat futures fell 3.1%.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at Benjamin.Parkin@wsj.com