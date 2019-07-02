Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 07/01
514 USc   -2.65%
03:37pU.S. Wheat Prices Uncompetitive on World Stage
DJ
07/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/01USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 1
DJ
News Summary 
News SummaryAll news

U.S. Wheat Prices Uncompetitive on World Stage

07/02/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery fell 1.7% to $5.03 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with big buyers purchasing Russian and European wheat instead of U.S. crop.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.1% to $8.98 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.8% to $4.26 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Price is Wrong: U.S. wheat prices are too high to be competitive with Eastern Europe and Russian wheat on a global scale. Late this morning, Egyptian buyers secured 60,000 metric tons from Romania -- choosing them over the U.S. In its two most recent tenders, Egypt secured 4.1 million metric tons of wheat from Russia and Romania. The need for lower prices caused traders to sell today.

Rough Condition: Corn crop conditions -- 56% in good or excellent condition, are well below 76% at this time last year, according to the USDA's crop conditions report late yesterday. This fueled futures traders' assumption that corn yields this year will be weak and supplies will run short in the U.S.

INSIGHT

Record Breaking: Brazil will produce a record corn crop of 99.7 million metric tons in the 2018-2019 growing season, according to commodities and currency consultancy INTL FCStone. Farmers take advantage of Brazil's mild winters to grow two crops each year, and the first corn harvest yielded 28 million tons, with the second harvest expected to reach 71.7 million tons, the group says. For U.S. farmers hoping to see higher prices for their corn, the Brazilian data could spell trouble.

Wheat Downs: U.S. wheat is looking bearish these day, but it may be normal for the time of year. "We are not just harvesting US winter wheat now, instead the entire northern hemisphere is starting to move combines toward fields," says Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital. "Southern Russia is combining, southern Europe is starting to fire up the diesels, even parts of China are starting to harvest wheat. The upshot is that there is a reason why July is usually a down month on the seasonals."

AHEAD

-The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-The CME will close for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

