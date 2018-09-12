USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
==============================================================================
Item 2017/2018 2018/2019
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 46.0 46.0 47.8 47.8
Harvested 37.6 37.6 39.6 39.6
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 46.3 46.3 47.4 47.4
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 1,181 1,181 1,100 1,100
Production 1,741 1,741 1,877 1,877
Imports 157 157 135 135
Supply, total 3,079 3,079 3,112 3,112
Food 964 964 970 970
Seed 64 64 62 62
Feed and residual 48 48 120 120
Domestic, total 1,077 1,077 1,152 1,152
Exports 901 901 1,025 1,025
Use, total 1,978 1,978 2,177 2,177
Ending stocks 1,100 1,100 935 935
avg farm prc ($/bu) 4.73 4.72 4.60 - 5.60 4.70 - 5.50
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2017/2018 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741
Supply, Total 1,346 708 511 371 143 3,079
Domestic Use 394 288 216 90 89 1,077
Exports 371 228 91 193 18 901
Use, Total 765 517 306 284 107 1,978
Ending Stocks, Total 581 191 205 87 36 1,100
2018/2019 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 36 1,100
Production 661 583 292 267 73 1,877
Supply, Total 1,248 839 507 364 154 3,112
Domestic Use 464 292 214 94 88 1,152
Exports 375 295 120 205 30 1,025
Use, Total 839 587 334 299 118 2,177
Ending Stocks, Total Sep 409 252 173 65 36 935
Ending Stocks, Total Aug 394 262 178 70 31 935
==============================================================================