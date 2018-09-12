Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 09/11
493.75 USc   -2.03%
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12

09/12/2018 | 06:18pm CEST
                                  U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 
============================================================================== 
Item                            2017/2018                   2018/2019 
                            prev         Sep 12         prev         Sep 12 
============================================================================== 
Area                                     Million acres 
Planted                     46.0           46.0         47.8           47.8 
Harvested                   37.6           37.6         39.6           39.6 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre        46.3           46.3         47.4           47.4 
                                         Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks           1,181          1,181        1,100          1,100 
Production                 1,741          1,741        1,877          1,877 
Imports                      157            157          135            135 
Supply, total              3,079          3,079        3,112          3,112 
Food                         964            964          970            970 
Seed                          64             64           62             62 
Feed and residual             48             48          120            120 
Domestic, total            1,077          1,077        1,152          1,152 
Exports                      901            901        1,025          1,025 
Use, total                 1,978          1,978        2,177          2,177 
Ending stocks              1,100          1,100          935            935 
avg farm prc ($/bu)         4.73           4.72  4.60 - 5.60    4.70 - 5.50 
============================================================================== 
                                  U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning              Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1                Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================== 
                                   2017/2018 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks               589      235      215      105       36   1,181 
Production                     750      385      292      258       55   1,741 
Supply, Total                1,346      708      511      371      143   3,079 
Domestic Use                   394      288      216       90       89   1,077 
Exports                        371      228       91      193       18     901 
Use, Total                     765      517      306      284      107   1,978 
Ending Stocks, Total           581      191      205       87       36   1,100 
                                   2018/2019 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks               581      191      205       87       36   1,100 
Production                     661      583      292      267       73   1,877 
Supply, Total                1,248      839      507      364      154   3,112 
Domestic Use                   464      292      214       94       88   1,152 
Exports                        375      295      120      205       30   1,025 
Use, Total                     839      587      334      299      118   2,177 
Ending Stocks, Total Sep       409      252      173       65       36     935 
Ending Stocks, Total Aug       394      262      178       70       31     935 
==============================================================================

Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
06:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12
DJ
06:20pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
06:19pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Sep 12
DJ
06:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12
DJ
06:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12
DJ
06:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Sep 12
DJ
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11Commodities Traders Fear Lasting Harm From Hurricane Florence
DJ
09/11USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 11
DJ
09/11USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 11
DJ
More news
