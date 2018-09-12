USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use ============================================================================== Item 2017/2018 2018/2019 prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12 ============================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 46.0 46.0 47.8 47.8 Harvested 37.6 37.6 39.6 39.6 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 46.3 46.3 47.4 47.4 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 1,181 1,181 1,100 1,100 Production 1,741 1,741 1,877 1,877 Imports 157 157 135 135 Supply, total 3,079 3,079 3,112 3,112 Food 964 964 970 970 Seed 64 64 62 62 Feed and residual 48 48 120 120 Domestic, total 1,077 1,077 1,152 1,152 Exports 901 901 1,025 1,025 Use, total 1,978 1,978 2,177 2,177 Ending stocks 1,100 1,100 935 935 avg farm prc ($/bu) 4.73 4.72 4.60 - 5.60 4.70 - 5.50 ============================================================================== U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================== 2017/2018 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181 Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741 Supply, Total 1,346 708 511 371 143 3,079 Domestic Use 394 288 216 90 89 1,077 Exports 371 228 91 193 18 901 Use, Total 765 517 306 284 107 1,978 Ending Stocks, Total 581 191 205 87 36 1,100 2018/2019 (projected) Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 36 1,100 Production 661 583 292 267 73 1,877 Supply, Total 1,248 839 507 364 154 3,112 Domestic Use 464 292 214 94 88 1,152 Exports 375 295 120 205 30 1,025 Use, Total 839 587 334 299 118 2,177 Ending Stocks, Total Sep 409 252 173 65 36 935 Ending Stocks, Total Aug 394 262 178 70 31 935 ==============================================================================