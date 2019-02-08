USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use ==================================================================== Item 2017/18 2018/19 prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8 ==================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 50.1 46.1 47.8 47.8 Harvested 43.9 37.6 39.6 39.6 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 52.7 46.4 47.6 47.6 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 976 1,181 1,099 1,099 Production 2,309 1,741 1,884 1,884 Imports 118 157 140 140 Supply, total 3,402 3,079 3,123 3,123 Food 949 964 970 970 Seed 61 63 69 63 Feed and residual 161 51 110 80 Domestic, total 1,171 1,079 1,149 1,113 Exports 1,051 901 1,000 1,000 Use, total 2,222 1,980 2,149 2,113 Ending stocks 1,181 1,099 974 1,010 avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 4.72 5.05 - 5.25 5.05 - 5.25 ============================================================================ U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================ 2018/19 (projected) Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 35 1,099 Production 662 587 286 272 77 1,884 Supply, Total 1,248 850 497 365 163 3,123 Domestic Use 437 288 204 96 88 1,113 Exports 320 300 130 220 30 1,000 Use, Total 757 588 334 316 118 2,113 Ending Stocks,Total Feb 491 262 163 49 45 1,010 Dec 468 255 157 49 45 974 2017/18 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181 Production 750 384 293 259 55 1,741 Supply, Total 1,346 707 513 371 142 3,079 Domestic Use 394 288 217 91 90 1,079 Exports 371 228 91 193 18 901 Use, Total 765 516 308 284 107 1,980 Ending Stocks, Total 581 191 205 87 35 1,099 ============================================================================ Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June 1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/ Includes imports.