USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
====================================================================
Item 2017/18 2018/19
prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8
====================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.1 46.1 47.8 47.8
Harvested 43.9 37.6 39.6 39.6
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.7 46.4 47.6 47.6
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 1,181 1,099 1,099
Production 2,309 1,741 1,884 1,884
Imports 118 157 140 140
Supply, total 3,402 3,079 3,123 3,123
Food 949 964 970 970
Seed 61 63 69 63
Feed and residual 161 51 110 80
Domestic, total 1,171 1,079 1,149 1,113
Exports 1,051 901 1,000 1,000
Use, total 2,222 1,980 2,149 2,113
Ending stocks 1,181 1,099 974 1,010
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 4.72 5.05 - 5.25 5.05 - 5.25
============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
============================================================================
2018/19 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 35 1,099
Production 662 587 286 272 77 1,884
Supply, Total 1,248 850 497 365 163 3,123
Domestic Use 437 288 204 96 88 1,113
Exports 320 300 130 220 30 1,000
Use, Total 757 588 334 316 118 2,113
Ending Stocks,Total Feb 491 262 163 49 45 1,010
Dec 468 255 157 49 45 974
2017/18 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
Production 750 384 293 259 55 1,741
Supply, Total 1,346 707 513 371 142 3,079
Domestic Use 394 288 217 91 90 1,079
Exports 371 228 91 193 18 901
Use, Total 765 516 308 284 107 1,980
Ending Stocks, Total 581 191 205 87 35 1,099
============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June
1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/
Includes imports.