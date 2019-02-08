Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/07
512.75 USc   -2.52%
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:22pm EST
                            U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 
==================================================================== 
Item                        2017/18                  2018/19 
                         prev     Feb 8         prev        Feb 8 
==================================================================== 
Area                                Million acres 
Planted                  50.1      46.1          47.8          47.8 
Harvested                43.9      37.6          39.6          39.6 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre     52.7      46.4          47.6          47.6 
                                    Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks          976     1,181         1,099         1,099 
Production              2,309     1,741         1,884         1,884 
Imports                   118       157           140           140 
Supply, total           3,402     3,079         3,123         3,123 
Food                      949       964           970           970 
Seed                       61        63            69            63 
Feed and residual         161        51           110            80 
Domestic, total         1,171     1,079         1,149         1,113 
Exports                 1,051       901         1,000         1,000 
Use, total              2,222     1,980         2,149         2,113 
Ending stocks           1,181     1,099           974         1,010 
avg farm prc ($/bu)      3.89      4.72   5.05 - 5.25   5.05 - 5.25 
============================================================================ 
                       U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning           Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1             Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================ 
                                   2018/19 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks            581      191      205       87       35    1,099 
Production                  662      587      286      272       77    1,884 
Supply, Total             1,248      850      497      365      163    3,123 
Domestic Use                437      288      204       96       88    1,113 
Exports                     320      300      130      220       30    1,000 
Use, Total                  757      588      334      316      118    2,113 
Ending Stocks,Total Feb     491      262      163       49       45    1,010 
                    Dec     468      255      157       49       45      974 
                                   2017/18 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks            589      235      215      105       36    1,181 
Production                  750      384      293      259       55    1,741 
Supply, Total             1,346      707      513      371      142    3,079 
Domestic Use                394      288      217       91       90    1,079 
Exports                     371      228       91      193       18      901 
Use, Total                  765      516      308      284      107    1,980 
Ending Stocks, Total        581      191      205       87       35    1,099 
============================================================================ 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning June 
1.  2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers.  3/ 
Includes imports.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:20pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 8
DJ
02/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/07French Exports Pull Down Wheat Futures
DJ
02/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06Soybeans Edge Higher on Traders' Hopes of U.S.-China Resolution
DJ
02/06ADM Hopeful for 2019 Trade Pact -- WSJ
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.