USDA Supply/Demand : World Wheat-Feb 8

World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ (Million metric tons) ============================================================================ beginning domestic ending stocks prod imports feed total 2/ export stocks ============================================================================ 2018/19 (Projected) World 3/ Dec 279.94 733.41 175.79 141.96 745.25 177.36 268.10 Feb 280.02 734.75 176.24 143.19 747.23 178.67 267.53 United States Dec 29.91 51.29 3.81 2.99 31.27 27.22 26.52 Feb 29.91 51.29 3.81 2.18 30.29 27.22 27.50 Total foreign Dec 250.03 682.13 171.98 138.97 713.98 150.14 241.58 Feb 250.11 683.46 172.43 141.02 716.94 151.45 240.04 Major exporters 4/ Dec 27.01 205.90 7.11 62.90 149.10 70.70 20.22 Feb 27.12 205.60 7.11 62.85 148.95 70.00 20.88 Argentina Dec 1.00 19.50 0.01 0.10 5.80 14.20 0.51 Feb 0.94 19.20 0.01 0.05 5.65 14.00 0.50 Australia Dec 5.70 17.00 0.15 5.50 9.00 10.50 3.35 Feb 5.87 17.00 0.15 5.50 9.00 10.00 4.02 Canada Dec 6.18 31.80 0.45 4.30 9.30 24.00 5.13 Feb 6.18 31.80 0.45 4.30 9.30 24.00 5.13 EU-27 5/ Dec 14.13 137.60 6.50 53.00 125.00 22.00 11.23 Feb 14.13 137.60 6.50 53.00 125.00 22.00 11.23 Major importers 6/ Dec 171.62 206.71 91.41 35.88 284.96 6.25 178.53 Feb 171.63 206.32 91.36 37.98 287.31 7.05 174.95 Brazil Dec 1.31 4.80 7.50 0.50 12.10 0.30 1.21 Feb 1.31 5.43 7.50 0.50 12.10 0.50 1.64 China Dec 131.26 132.50 4.00 18.00 123.00 1.20 143.57 Feb 131.26 131.43 3.50 20.00 125.00 1.20 139.99 Sel. Mideast 7/ Dec 12.61 18.86 17.80 5.01 39.29 0.74 9.24 Feb 12.62 18.91 18.25 5.11 39.64 0.64 9.50 N Africa 8/ Dec 14.63 21.18 25.70 2.25 45.90 0.69 14.93 Feb 14.63 21.18 25.70 2.25 45.90 0.69 14.93 Pakistan Dec 4.83 25.50 0.01 1.20 25.30 1.00 4.03 Feb 4.83 25.50 0.01 1.20 25.30 1.70 3.33 SE Asia 9/ Dec 5.03 0.00 25.00 7.94 25.14 1.06 3.83 Feb 5.03 0.00 25.00 7.94 25.14 1.06 3.83 Selected other India Dec 13.20 99.70 0.20 5.00 98.00 0.50 14.60 Feb 13.20 99.70 0.20 5.00 98.00 0.50 14.60 FSU-12 Dec 20.86 124.48 8.16 27.76 78.44 62.53 12.54 Feb 20.88 126.05 8.16 27.76 78.44 63.03 13.63 Russia Dec 11.87 70.00 0.50 18.00 40.50 36.50 5.37 Feb 11.87 71.60 0.50 18.00 40.50 37.00 6.47 Kazakhstan Dec 2.37 15.00 0.06 2.20 7.00 8.50 1.93 Feb 2.37 15.00 0.06 2.20 7.00 8.50 1.93 Ukraine Dec 1.24 25.00 0.03 2.40 8.70 16.50 1.06 Feb 1.24 25.00 0.03 2.40 8.70 16.50 1.06 ============================================================================== 1/ Aggregate of local marketing years. 2/ Total foreign and world use adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports. 3/ World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing years grain in transit and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ Argentina Australia Canada and the European Union. 5/ Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Brazil China Japan Mexico N. Africa Pakistan selected Middle East and Southeast Asia. 7/ Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman. 8/ Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco and Tunisia. 9/ Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand and Vietnam. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com