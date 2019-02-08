Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/07
512.75 USc   -2.52%
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

USDA Supply/Demand : World Wheat-Feb 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:20pm EST
                          World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
                             (Million metric tons) 
============================================================================ 
                      beginning                    domestic        ending 
                         stocks   prod imports  feed  total 2/ export stocks 
============================================================================ 
                                       2018/19 (Projected) 
World 3/ 
                  Dec    279.94 733.41 175.79 141.96 745.25 177.36 268.10 
                  Feb    280.02 734.75 176.24 143.19 747.23 178.67 267.53 
United States 
                  Dec     29.91  51.29   3.81   2.99  31.27  27.22  26.52 
                  Feb     29.91  51.29   3.81   2.18  30.29  27.22  27.50 
Total foreign 
                  Dec    250.03 682.13 171.98 138.97 713.98 150.14 241.58 
                  Feb    250.11 683.46 172.43 141.02 716.94 151.45 240.04 
Major exporters 4/ 
                  Dec     27.01 205.90   7.11  62.90 149.10  70.70  20.22 
                  Feb     27.12 205.60   7.11  62.85 148.95  70.00  20.88 
Argentina         Dec      1.00  19.50   0.01   0.10   5.80  14.20   0.51 
                  Feb      0.94  19.20   0.01   0.05   5.65  14.00   0.50 
Australia         Dec      5.70  17.00   0.15   5.50   9.00  10.50   3.35 
                  Feb      5.87  17.00   0.15   5.50   9.00  10.00   4.02 
Canada            Dec      6.18  31.80   0.45   4.30   9.30  24.00   5.13 
                  Feb      6.18  31.80   0.45   4.30   9.30  24.00   5.13 
EU-27 5/          Dec     14.13 137.60   6.50  53.00 125.00  22.00  11.23 
                  Feb     14.13 137.60   6.50  53.00 125.00  22.00  11.23 
Major importers 6/ 
                  Dec    171.62 206.71  91.41  35.88 284.96   6.25 178.53 
                  Feb    171.63 206.32  91.36  37.98 287.31   7.05 174.95 
Brazil            Dec      1.31   4.80   7.50   0.50  12.10   0.30   1.21 
                  Feb      1.31   5.43   7.50   0.50  12.10   0.50   1.64 
China             Dec    131.26 132.50   4.00  18.00 123.00   1.20 143.57 
                  Feb    131.26 131.43   3.50  20.00 125.00   1.20 139.99 
Sel. Mideast 7/   Dec     12.61  18.86  17.80   5.01  39.29   0.74   9.24 
                  Feb     12.62  18.91  18.25   5.11  39.64   0.64   9.50 
N Africa 8/       Dec     14.63  21.18  25.70   2.25  45.90   0.69  14.93 
                  Feb     14.63  21.18  25.70   2.25  45.90   0.69  14.93 
Pakistan          Dec      4.83  25.50   0.01   1.20  25.30   1.00   4.03 
                  Feb      4.83  25.50   0.01   1.20  25.30   1.70   3.33 
SE Asia 9/        Dec      5.03   0.00  25.00   7.94  25.14   1.06   3.83 
                  Feb      5.03   0.00  25.00   7.94  25.14   1.06   3.83 
Selected other 
India             Dec     13.20  99.70   0.20   5.00  98.00   0.50  14.60 
                  Feb     13.20  99.70   0.20   5.00  98.00   0.50  14.60 
FSU-12            Dec     20.86 124.48   8.16  27.76  78.44  62.53  12.54 
                  Feb     20.88 126.05   8.16  27.76  78.44  63.03  13.63 
Russia            Dec     11.87  70.00   0.50  18.00  40.50  36.50   5.37 
                  Feb     11.87  71.60   0.50  18.00  40.50  37.00   6.47 
Kazakhstan        Dec      2.37  15.00   0.06   2.20   7.00   8.50   1.93 
                  Feb      2.37  15.00   0.06   2.20   7.00   8.50   1.93 
Ukraine           Dec      1.24  25.00   0.03   2.40   8.70  16.50   1.06 
                  Feb      1.24  25.00   0.03   2.40   8.70  16.50   1.06 
============================================================================== 
1/ Aggregate of local marketing years.  2/ Total foreign and world use 
   adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports.  3/ 
   World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing 
   years  grain in transit  and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ 
   Argentina  Australia  Canada  and the European Union. 5/ Trade excludes 
   intra-trade. 6/ Brazil  China  Japan  Mexico  N. Africa  Pakistan 
   selected Middle East  and Southeast Asia. 7/ Lebanon  Iraq  Iran  Israel 
   Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates  and Oman. 8/ 
   Algeria  Egypt  Libya  Morocco  and Tunisia. 9/ Indonesia  Malaysia 
   Philippines  Thailand  and Vietnam. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:20pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 8
DJ
02/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/07French Exports Pull Down Wheat Futures
DJ
02/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06Soybeans Edge Higher on Traders' Hopes of U.S.-China Resolution
DJ
02/06ADM Hopeful for 2019 Trade Pact -- WSJ
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.