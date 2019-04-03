Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/02
464 USc   +0.27%
03:39pWet Weather Drives Bounce in Wheat Futures
DJ
02:06pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for March 28
DJ
04/02GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

Wet Weather Drives Bounce in Wheat Futures

04/03/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

-- Wheat contracts for May delivery rose 1.5% to $4.71 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday.

-- Corn contracts for May delivery rose 0.4% to $3.62 3/4 a bushel.

-- May soybeans contracts dropped 0.1% to $8.98 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Weather Hits Wheat: Wet weather in the Midwest, where extensive flooding has damaged farmlands, has reduced availability of soft red winter wheat. Winter kill freezing has also restrained the winter wheat variety, according to Joel Karlin of Western Milling. That doesn't mean declining wheat prices have turned a corner - or will in the near future. "I don't think there's any real fundamental news moving anything," Mr. Karlin said. "You'd be hard-pressed to make a bullish case for any (grains)."

Trump Tweets Ineffective: Agriculture futures didn't show any increased volatility in reaction to President Trump's reiterated threat to close the U.S.-Mexican border if an immigration deal with Congress isn't reached. "Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the loopholes at the border! If no action, (the) border, or large sections of (the) border, will close. This is a National Emergency!" implored Trump in a tweet Wednesday morning. However, traders are banking on reports that Trump has backed off of these threats in private.

INSIGHT

Ethanol Production Up: Midwest flooding didn't derail ethanol production in the past week. Production instead defied analyst predictions that outages due to the flooding would eat into weekly figures. Production totaled 999,000 barrels per day, according to EIA data - up 24,000 barrels from last week. Inventories fell 456,000 barrels to 23.99 million barrels.

China Wants More Oilseeds: Demand for oilseeds, particularly soybeans, is expected to rise in China during the 2019/20 season, despite African swine fever ravaging the country's pig population and limiting demand for soymeal to feed pigs. According to the USDA, China is expected to produce more chicken, fish and cattle in reaction to the declining pig population, to serve as alternative meat choices. The USDA expects that soymeal will still be utilized to feed these alternatives. With a trade deal between the U.S. and China believed to be almost reached, this is likely hopeful news for U.S. soybean farmers - who are facing at a 900 million bushel carryout for soybeans in the 2018/19 marketing year.

AHEAD:

--Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and his delegation will continue to meet with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week. Market participants are hoping for a final deal.

-- The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, which will likely give some direction to hog/soybean futures.

-- The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday. Managed money continues to hold a large short position on grains, particularly corn.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 361.75 End-of-day quote.-3.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.27% 464 End-of-day quote.-8.05%
