Wheat Futures Continue Slide on USDA Revised Estimate, Lack of Foreign Buyers

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 2.5% to $4.28 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as foreign interest in U.S. wheat remains minimal.

--Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.6% to $8.90 a bushel.

--May corn contracts fell 0.6% to $3.62 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bad News for Wheat: Foreign buyers continue to snub U.S. wheat, although last week Iraq bought a total 100,000 metric tons of U.S. and Canadian wheat. Also last week, the USDA in its WASDE report raised its wheat inventory estimate for the 2018/19 market year to 1.055 billion bushels, exceeding analysts' expectations. The May wheat contract has fallen 18% over the last 17 trading sessions.

Soybeans to China: The USDA confirmed Monday morning that 926,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans were sold to China for delivery in the 2018/19 marketing year. The purchase, while sizable, is less than the 10 million metric tons of U.S. beans that China has said it would buy.

Corn Inspections Fall Short: USDA inspections of corn for export missed analysts' targets, totaling 765,618 metric tons. Inspections of soybeans and wheat fell within the forecasts, with China the largest receiver of soybeans - with 386,581 tons destined for China for the week ended March 7. Japan was the largest receiver of U.S. corn in that timeframe, receiving 319,452 tons.

INSIGHT

Funds Short Corn: Investment funds trading on the CBOT have built a substantial short positions in corn futures, according to Friday's Commitment of Traders report. According to the CFTC's data, managed money had shorted more than 175,000 contracts of corn as of last Tuesday, a change of over 70,000 contracts since the previous reporting week. According to Craig Turner of Daniels Trading, the short position has only grown since, especially considering that Friday's WASDE showed a higher-than-expected carryout for corn on lower ethanol usage. "For now the tone is bearish for grains with the potential for rallies if we see stronger export demand, a U.S./China deal, spring weather issues, or less acreage in the March Prospective Plantings report," Mr. Turner said.

Weather Report: As winter wraps up, the early onset of warmer weather could turn around the fortunes of agricultural futures on the CBOT. News of weather in the Midwest moderating could be the good news the complex needs to reverse its bearish streak. "We might get a breather bounce," said Brian Grossman of the Zaner Group.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its ethanol production and stock information at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday. Ethanol production ticked down slightly last week, with inventories building.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales figures at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday. Traders hope that this release will show much larger soybean exports heading to China.

--The National Oilseed Processors Association Crush statistics are scheduled to be released at noon Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com