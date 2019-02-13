Wheat Futures Edge Higher on Weather-Related Transportation Woes

By Kirk Maltais



--Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.6% to $5.22 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as traders responded to weather issues making wheat harder to move in the U.S.

--Corn contracts for March delivery climbed 0.1% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

--March soybean contracts fell 0.2% to $9.16 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Logistics: Farmers in the Dakotas and Minnesota say extreme cold weather has slowed down trains, which has discouraged the movement of stock onto grain elevators, according to Brian Grossman, an analyst at Zaner Group. Truckers are also struggling with white-out conditions along roads in some areas, and the National Weather Service forecasts snow across the Plains and the middle Mississippi Valley this week. "Wheat is up on a combination of charts and logistics," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone.

Ethanol Bounces Back: U.S. ethanol production rose by 62,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 8, more than analysts had expected, according to data released by the EIA Wednesday. This brings weekly production to 1.029 million barrels, up from a 16-month low of 967,000 barrels last week.

INSIGHT

U.S.-China: Grains markets are likely to remain calm until the end of the week, as traders await the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations in Beijing. China is a major customer for U.S. agricultural products, particularly soybeans. Until the U.S. or China can return significant news to the grains market, traders aren't eager to pick up positions on futures.

AHEAD

--Chinese soybean import volume data is released on 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (11 a.m. Thursday Beijing time).

--The USDA will release its export sales for the week ended Jan. 3 on Thursday.

--The CTFC will release its next Commitment of Traders report on Friday, which will show data from the week of Jan. 25.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com