Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/12
520 USc   +0.34%
04:23pWheat Futures Edge Higher on Weather-Related Transportation Woes
DJ
02/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/12Corn Gains on Possible U.S. Tariff Delay, Brazilian Statistics
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Wheat Futures Edge Higher on Weather-Related Transportation Woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 04:23pm EST

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.6% to $5.22 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as traders responded to weather issues making wheat harder to move in the U.S.

--Corn contracts for March delivery climbed 0.1% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

--March soybean contracts fell 0.2% to $9.16 a bushel. 

 
HIGHLIGHTS

Logistics: Farmers in the Dakotas and Minnesota say extreme cold weather has slowed down trains, which has discouraged the movement of stock onto grain elevators, according to Brian Grossman, an analyst at Zaner Group. Truckers are also struggling with white-out conditions along roads in some areas, and the National Weather Service forecasts snow across the Plains and the middle Mississippi Valley this week. "Wheat is up on a combination of charts and logistics," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone.

Ethanol Bounces Back: U.S. ethanol production rose by 62,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 8, more than analysts had expected, according to data released by the EIA Wednesday. This brings weekly production to 1.029 million barrels, up from a 16-month low of 967,000 barrels last week. 

 
INSIGHT

U.S.-China: Grains markets are likely to remain calm until the end of the week, as traders await the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations in Beijing. China is a major customer for U.S. agricultural products, particularly soybeans. Until the U.S. or China can return significant news to the grains market, traders aren't eager to pick up positions on futures. 

 
AHEAD

--Chinese soybean import volume data is released on 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (11 a.m. Thursday Beijing time).

--The USDA will release its export sales for the week ended Jan. 3 on Thursday.

--The CTFC will release its next Commitment of Traders report on Friday, which will show data from the week of Jan. 25.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.34% 377.75 End-of-day quote.-0.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.34% 520 End-of-day quote.3.33%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 4 / 4
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
04:23pWheat Futures Edge Higher on Weather-Related Transportation Woes
DJ
02/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/12Corn Gains on Possible U.S. Tariff Delay, Brazilian Statistics
DJ
02/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/11Wheat Edges Higher as U.S. Grain Finds New Interest
DJ
02/11AGS WEEK AHEAD : Grain Forecasts Turning Optimistic; Traders Eye Falling Brazili..
DJ
02/08GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/08Wheat Gains, Corn Slips as WASDE Shows Little Trade Progress
DJ
02/08Grains Markets Little Moved After Feb USDA Data
DJ
02/08USDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.