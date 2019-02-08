Wheat Gains, Corn Slips as WASDE Shows Little Trade Progress

By Kirk Maltais



--Wheat contracts for March rose 0.8% to $5.17 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday on speculation of a new export sale to Egypt.

--Soybeans for March delivery gained 0.1% to $9.14 1/2 a bushel.

--March corn contracts fell 0.6% to $3.74 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Correction: Wheat futures pulled higher after Thursday's 2.4% fall, gaining on an unconfirmed rumor that Egypt recently bought U.S. wheat. Prices also gained support from forecasts of below-freezing temperatures hitting the Midwest growing area and from the USDA's expectation that winter wheat seedings would total 31.3 million acres. While that's slightly higher than the agency's previous 31.1 million-acre estimate, Rabobank said this would be the lowest level in more than century.

WASDE: The USDA released its first estimate report of the calendar year, after skipping January due to the federal government shutdown. The long-awaited report showed little evidence of Chinese buyers returning to American agricultural markets. Most estimates came in as analysts had expected. "(The) market is telling us this was a noneventful data dump, " said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

South American Soybeans: The USDA lowered its estimates for Brazilian soybean production by 5 million metric tons to 117 million tons in its WASDE report, due to dryness in parts of the country's south and center-west regions. The figures were in line with analysts' predictions. Argentina soybean output estimate was lowered by 500,000 tons to 55 million tons due to a reduction in harvested area. An increased yield, also in line with expectations, partially offset this reduction.

INSIGHT

Wait and See: The WASDE report did little to change the fortunes of the U.S. grain market, with traders needing to hang on longer to see whether the Chinese will buy enough soybeans to meaningfully eat into huge U.S. inventories. "Rallies will still be capped by big supplies," said Don Roose of US Commodities. "We'll need some weather problems going forward."

Rain: Parts of South America are forecast to receive more rain in the next two to three weeks, according to the EU's weather model. Brazil's main growing regions could especially use the moisture, as the recent dry spell is starting to affect sugarcane and soybean growth.

AHEAD

--Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be in North Carolina on Monday for a town hall explaining the USMCA trade deal.

--USDA weekly export inspections come out at noon ET Monday.

--Brazil's Conab releases its latest supply report on Tuesday.

--Pilgrim's Pride reports its fourth quarter and full-year earnings Wednesday.

