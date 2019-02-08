Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/07
512.75 USc   -2.52%
04:27pWheat Gains, Corn Slips as WASDE Shows Little Trade Progress
DJ
01:15pGrains Markets Little Moved After Feb USDA Data
DJ
12:43pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Wheat Gains, Corn Slips as WASDE Shows Little Trade Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:27pm EST

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat contracts for March rose 0.8% to $5.17 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday on speculation of a new export sale to Egypt.

--Soybeans for March delivery gained 0.1% to $9.14 1/2 a bushel.

--March corn contracts fell 0.6% to $3.74 1/4 a bushel. 

 
HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Correction: Wheat futures pulled higher after Thursday's 2.4% fall, gaining on an unconfirmed rumor that Egypt recently bought U.S. wheat. Prices also gained support from forecasts of below-freezing temperatures hitting the Midwest growing area and from the USDA's expectation that winter wheat seedings would total 31.3 million acres. While that's slightly higher than the agency's previous 31.1 million-acre estimate, Rabobank said this would be the lowest level in more than century.

WASDE: The USDA released its first estimate report of the calendar year, after skipping January due to the federal government shutdown. The long-awaited report showed little evidence of Chinese buyers returning to American agricultural markets. Most estimates came in as analysts had expected. "(The) market is telling us this was a noneventful data dump, " said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

South American Soybeans: The USDA lowered its estimates for Brazilian soybean production by 5 million metric tons to 117 million tons in its WASDE report, due to dryness in parts of the country's south and center-west regions. The figures were in line with analysts' predictions. Argentina soybean output estimate was lowered by 500,000 tons to 55 million tons due to a reduction in harvested area. An increased yield, also in line with expectations, partially offset this reduction. 

 
INSIGHT

Wait and See: The WASDE report did little to change the fortunes of the U.S. grain market, with traders needing to hang on longer to see whether the Chinese will buy enough soybeans to meaningfully eat into huge U.S. inventories. "Rallies will still be capped by big supplies," said Don Roose of US Commodities. "We'll need some weather problems going forward."

Rain: Parts of South America are forecast to receive more rain in the next two to three weeks, according to the EU's weather model. Brazil's main growing regions could especially use the moisture, as the recent dry spell is starting to affect sugarcane and soybean growth. 

 
AHEAD

--Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be in North Carolina on Monday for a town hall explaining the USMCA trade deal.

--USDA weekly export inspections come out at noon ET Monday.

--Brazil's Conab releases its latest supply report on Tuesday.

--Pilgrim's Pride reports its fourth quarter and full-year earnings Wednesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 3 / 3
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
04:27pWheat Gains, Corn Slips as WASDE Shows Little Trade Progress
DJ
01:15pGrains Markets Little Moved After Feb USDA Data
DJ
12:43pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat
DJ
12:38pUSDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Corn By State - Feb 8
DJ
12:37pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat
DJ
12:35pSoybean WASDE Numbers Fall in Line With Analyst Estimates
DJ
12:33pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. All Wheat
DJ
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 8
DJ
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 8
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.