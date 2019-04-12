Wheat Leads Grains Futures Higher

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for May delivery rose 0.9% to $4.64 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, amid reports of new tenders that show U.S. wheat is competitively priced.

--May corn contracts edged 0.3% higher to $3.61 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery were unchanged at $8.95 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Competitive Wheat: New tenders for wheat in the Middle East and North Africa are attainable for U.S. wheat sellers, with wheat prices remaining low enough to compete with Russian and French varieties, traders said. However, U.S. wheat doesn't always win these price battles, according to AgResource. Egypt's state grain buyer on Thursday released a tender for optional origin wheat for late May/early June arrival, the firm said. U.S. soft red wheat was the cheapest wheat offered to Egypt on a fob basis, but Egypt ultimately secured 240,000 metric tons of Romanian and Ukrainian origin, AgResource said.

More Blizzard: Futures on the CBOT only made mild moves Friday, due to uncertainty of how Winter Storm Wesley has affected crop planting that normally begins in the Midwest at this time of the year. "Trade is still trying to determine what impact this week's blizzard in the Plains may have had on plantings and acres this year," Karl Setzer of Citizens Elevator said. "As of right now, this appears to have been more of a factor on wheat." With the area already afflicted by flooding in recent weeks, the melting of the 1-2 feet of snow in some places will only add to the overwhelming wetness of the farmland.

INSIGHT

Swine Fever Pressures Soybeans: China's struggle to contain African swine fever outbreaks will continue to pressure demand for soybean meal for months, posing a challenge to top soybean processors like Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd., analysts said. Vertical Group estimates that China's forced culling of impacted herds, numbering millions of hogs, has soybean meal demand down 5% to 10%, with a rebound unlikely before late 2019. Efforts by U.S., European and Brazilian hog farmers to expand and fill China's pork demand could help revive demand for the feed ingredient. ADM reports quarterly earnings April 26, with Bunge due to report May 8.

Corn: China's unprecedented purchase of 77,700 metric tons of pork from the U.S. is also believed bearish for U.S. corn, for much of the same reason as soybeans. "The weekly pork export sales to China that came out in yesterday's export sales report was a real boost for the hog market, but was just a reminder to the corn trade that China's need to buy corn is probably reduced by the reduction in their hog numbers due to the African swine fever troubles," Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage said.

Farm Bill Status: Implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 20, is under way, according to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. All of the aid programs under the bill have been initiated, with some coming online as late as Thursday, Mr. Perdue said. Eligible agricultural producers have access to higher loan amounts, in order to provide farmers with credit easier in times of disaster, according to the USDA. "Our goal is to have programs that function best for the people that we serve," Mr. Perdue said.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday.

--The National Oilseed Processors Association will issue its monthly crush report at noon EDT on Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

--Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com