Wheat Slides Ahead of Supply Data

By Kirk Maltais



--Wheat for September delivery fell 0.8% to $5.11 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as USDA reports were expected to show high U.S. wheat supply with insufficient demand to support prices.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $8.97 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4.43 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat or Chaff?: Pressure on wheat prices Monday stemmed from new signs that Ukrainian and Russian wheat production will be strong--a bad sign for U.S. wheat that is having trouble competing for business on the global stage. "U.S. wheat is going to have a hard time," said Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities. In order to compete, prices will have to continue to fall, Marshall says.

Let the Sun Shine: Sunny and warm weather in the U.S. Midwest is good for the crop prospects, after rains made for a difficult planting season. "U.S. producers argue that this week's heat/dryness is helpful to Midwest crops," AgResource said. While the forecast is good for farmers, the weather did no favors for futures trading today, as the expectation of supportive weather made some traders sell off corn futures early before the contract finished higher.

INSIGHT

All Eyes on USDA: The USDA's condition and progress report--released this afternoon at 4 p.m Eastern, after market close--showed largely unchanged crop conditions, as expected by traders. Thursday's WASDE report is expected to be of serious consequence, and may be a real shocker if it challenges data released by the NASS last week, in which the agency said that more corn acres were planted in U.S. fields then last year.

No Goodwill: Inspections of U.S. soybean exports to China have fallen to 243,419 metric tons for the week ending July 4, down from nearly 400,000 tons in last week's report. This data are a bearish indicator for soybeans traders, who are hungry for any sign that China is ordering more soybeans in tandem with rebooted trade talks between the U.S. and China.

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

--The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com