|
Wheaton Precious Metals : Generates Strong Operating Cash Flow on Record Gold Production and Sales Volumes in 2019
03/11/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM
VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton's portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets generated over $500 million in operating cash flow in 2019 with annual gold production and sales volumes achieving a new record," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "For the first time in company history, Wheaton produced over 400,000 ounces of gold, and that is in addition to over 22.5 million ounces of silver and 22 thousand ounces of palladium. With our strong organic growth profile combined with numerous opportunities that could further grow our asset base, we look forward to setting many new records in the coming years. In addition, we are pleased to deliver greater value back to our shareholders in 2020 by increasing the minimum quarterly dividend by over 10% relative to last year."
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Highlights:
- Attributable gold production was over 100,000 ounces in the fourth quarter resulting in record annual gold production in 2019 of over 406,000 ounces.
- Total production of 707,200 gold equivalent ounces2 in 2019 exceeded production guidance for the eighth consecutive year.
- Record gold sales volumes in 2019 of approximately 390,000 ounces.
- Over $131 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter resulting in over $500 million in operating cash flow in 2019.
- Net debt1 reduced by $418 million in 2019 with Wheaton ending the year with net debt of $771 million.
- Declared quarterly dividend1 of $0.10 per common share, an 11% increase.
Operational Overview
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Ounces produced
Gold
107,225
107,160
0.1 %
406,675
383,974
5.9 %
Silver
5,962
5,499
8.4 %
22,562
24,474
(7.8)%
Palladium
6,057
5,869
3.2 %
21,993
14,686
49.8 %
Gold equivalent 2
186,892
180,936
3.3 %
707,195
700,446
1.0 %
Ounces sold
Gold
89,223
102,813
(13.2)%
389,086
349,168
11.4 %
Silver
4,684
4,400
6.5 %
17,703
21,733
(18.5)%
Palladium
5,312
5,049
5.2 %
20,681
8,717
137.2 %
Gold equivalent 2
152,389
162,205
(6.1)%
628,447
625,701
0.4 %
Revenue
$
223,222
$
196,591
13.5 %
$
861,332
$
794,012
8.5 %
Net earnings
$
77,524
$
6,828
1,035 %
$
86,138
$
427,115
(79.8)%
Per share
$
0.17
$
0.02
750.0 %
$
0.19
$
0.96
(80.2)%
Adjusted net earnings 1
$
77,953
$
36,745
112.1 %
$
251,993
$
213,782
17.9 %
Per share 1
$
0.17
$
0.08
110.5 %
$
0.56
$
0.48
17.2 %
Operating cash flows
$
131,867
$
108,461
21.6 %
$
501,620
$
477,413
5.1 %
Per share 1
$
0.29
$
0.24
20.8 %
$
1.12
$
1.08
3.7 %
Dividends paid 1
$
40,252
$
39,959
0.7 %
$
160,656
$
159,619
0.6 %
Per share
$
0.09
$
0.09
0.0 %
$
0.36
$
0.36
0.0 %
All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium and gold equivalent ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts.
Subsequent to the Quarter
- The Company has set a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the duration of 2020, representing an 11% increase relative to 2019, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors. Under the new minimum dividend policy, the forecast annualized dividend for 2020 would represent an increase of more than 90% over a five-year period.
- Wheaton announces its intention to initiate an at-the-market equity program.
Production Guidance
- Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2020 is forecast to be 390,000 to 410,000 ounces of gold, 22.0 to 23.5 million ounces of silver, and 23,000 to 24,500 ounces of palladium, resulting in gold equivalent production3 of approximately 685,000 to 725,000 ounces.
- For the five-year period ending in 2024, the Company estimates that average annual gold equivalent production3 will amount to 750,000 ounces.
Financial Review
Revenues
Revenue was $223 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a 14% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to:
- 21% increase in the average realized gold price;
- 18% increase in the average realized silver price;
- 6% increase in the number of silver ounces sold; and
- 59% increase in the average realized palladium price; partially offset by
- 13% decrease in the number of gold ounces sold.
Revenue was $861 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 representing an 8% increase from 2018 due primarily to:
- 10% increase in the average realized gold price;
- 11% increase in the number of gold ounces sold;
- 137% increase in the number of palladium ounces sold;
- 3% increase in the average realized silver price; and
- 45% increase in the average realized palladium price; partially offset by
- 19% decrease in the number of silver ounces sold.
Costs and Expenses
Average cash costs¹ in the fourth quarter of 2019 were:
- $426 per gold ounce as compared to $409 in Q4 2018;
- $5.13 per silver ounce as compared to $4.66 in Q4 2018; and
- $321 per palladium ounce as compared to $205 in Q4 2018. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of:
- $1,057 per gold ounce sold, an increase of 29% as compared with Q4 2018;
- $12.23 per silver ounce sold, an increase of 22% as compared with Q4 2018; and
- $1,483 per palladium ounce sold, an increase of 59% as compared with Q4 2018.
Average cash costs¹ in 2019 were:
- $421 per gold ounce as compared to $409 in 2018;
- $5.02 per silver ounce as compared to $4.67 in 2018; and
- $273 per palladium ounce as compared to $190 in 2018.
This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of:
- $969 per gold ounce sold, an increase of 13% as compared with 2018;
- $11.27 per silver ounce sold, an increase of 1% as compared with 2018; and
- $1,269 per palladium ounce sold, an increase of 46% as compared with 2018.
Balance Sheet (at December 31, 2019)
- Approximately $104 million of cash on hand.
- $875 million outstanding under the Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility"). Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the term of the Revolving Facility was extended by an additional year, with the facility now maturing on February 27, 2025.
- During Q4 2019, the Company has repaid $139 million under the Revolving Facility.
- During Q4 2019, the net debt¹ was reduced by $91 million to $771 million.
- The average effective interest rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.62%.
Fourth Quarter Asset Highlights
Salobo: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Salobo produced 74,700 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. In Vale S.A.'s ("Vale") Fourth Quarter 2019 Performance Report, Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion is now 40% and is on track to start up in the first half of 2022.
Peñasquito: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Peñasquito produced 1.9 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 30% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher grades.
San Dimas: In the fourth quarter of 2019, San Dimas produced 11,400 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 12% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher grades and throughput. According to First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") Fourth Quarter 2019 MD&A, First Majestic has announced plans to increase production at San Dimas by restarting mining operations at the past-producing Tayoltita mine by the end of the first quarter and expects to ramp up production to add another 300 tpd to San Dimas throughput by the end of 2020. In addition, First Majestic plans to install a new 3,000 tpd high-intensity grinding mill circuit and an autogenous grinding mill in the second half of 2020 to further improve recoveries and reduce operating costs.
Antamina: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Antamina produced 1.3 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 10% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher grades.
Constancia: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,800 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 9% for silver production and an increase of approximately 12% for gold production relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. As per Wheaton's precious metals purchase agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"), should Hudbay fail to achieve a minimum level of throughput at the Pampacancha deposit during 2018, 2019 and 2020, Wheaton will be entitled to an additional 8,020 ounces of gold (received in quarterly installments) in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021, of which 8,020 ounces of gold was received during 2019. As per Hudbay's news release dated February 18, 2020, Hudbay secured the surface rights for the Pampacancha deposit and expects to begin mining ore from the satellite deposit in late 2020.
Other Gold: In the fourth quarter of 2019, total Other Gold attributable production was 6,200 ounces, an increase of approximately 9% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the resumption of mining at the Minto mine.
Produced But Not Yet Delivered 4
As at December 31, 2019, payable ounces attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:
- 98,600 payable gold ounces, an increase of 13,300 ounces during Q4 2019, primarily the result of a build up during the period relative to the Salobo mine.
- 4.5 million payable silver ounces, an increase of 0.4 million ounces during Q4 2019, primarily the result of a build up during the period relative to the Peñasquito mine.
- 4,900 payable palladium ounces, an increase of 700 ounces during Q4 2019.
Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.
Reserves and Resources (at December 31, 2019)
- Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves attributable to Wheaton were 11.40 million ounces of gold compared with 11.76 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2018 Annual Information Form ("AIF"), a decrease of 3%; 544.4 million ounces of silver compared with 541.3 million ounces, an increase of 1%; palladium resources of 0.66 million ounces and cobalt of 32.6 million pounds were unchanged from 2018.
- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 2.71 million ounces of gold compared with 2.88 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2018 AIF, a decrease of 6%; silver resources were 744.7 million ounces compared with 780.6 million ounces, a decrease of 5%; cobalt resources of 1.6 million pounds of cobalt were unchanged from 2018.
- Inferred Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 4.16 million ounces of gold compared with 4.13 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2018 AIF, an increase of 1%; silver resources were 485.7 million ounces compared with 441.7 million ounces, an increase of 10%, palladium resources were 0.35 million ounces compared with 0.36 million ounces, a decrease of 1% and cobalt resources of 9.3 million pounds were unchanged from 2018.
Estimated attributable reserves and resources contained in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of March 11, 2020, and therefore will not reflect updates, if any, after that date. Updated reserves and resources data incorporating year-end 2019 estimates will also be included in the Company's 2019 Annual Information Form. Wheaton's most current attributable reserves and resources, as of December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.
At-The-Market Equity Program
Wheaton intends to initiate an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that would allow the Company to issue up to $300 million worth of common shares from treasury ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time at the prevailing market price or other prices through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations. The ATM Program remains subject to negotiation of definitive agreements with the Canadian and U.S. agents, filing of the prospectus supplement with the Canadian securities regulators and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") respectively and receipt of all regulatory approvals, which conditions are anticipated to be satisfied in April. Wheaton intends that the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, will be available as one potential source of funding for stream acquisitions and/or other general corporate purposes including the repayment of indebtedness. Details of the ATM Program will be provided upon filing of a prospectus supplement with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in early April. Sales of common shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement.
Outlook
Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2020 is forecast to be between 685,000 and 725,000 gold equivalent ounces3 comprised of 390,000 to 410,000 gold ounces, 22.0 to 23.5 million silver ounces, and 23,000 to 24,500 palladium ounces. For the five-year period ending in 2024, the Company estimates that average annual gold equivalent production3 will amount to 750,000 ounces. As a reminder, Wheaton does not include any production from Barrick's Pascua-Lama project or Hudbay's Rosemont project in its estimated average five-year production guidance.
From a liquidity perspective, the $104 million of cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2019 combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion Revolving Facility and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive precious metal stream interests.
Health and Safety
The company is keeping up to date on developments surrounding COVID-19 and is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its employees as well as considering any possible impacts to its business.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
888-231-8191
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
647-427-7450
Pass code:
6437236
Live audio webcast:
Click here
Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.
The conference call will be recorded and available until March 19, 2020 at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
855-859-2056
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
416-849-0833
Pass code:
6437236
Archived audio webcast:
Click here
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Mr. Wes Carson, P. Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations and Neil Burns, P. Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures and Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral reserves and resource estimates).
Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.
In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals ", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.
End Notes
___________________
1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter.
2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2019 are $1,300 / ounce gold, $16 / ounce silver, and $1,350 / ounce palladium.
3 Commodity price assumptions for the forecasts of gold equivalent production for 2020 and the five-year average to 2024, are $1,500 / ounce gold, $18 / ounce silver, $2,000 / ounce palladium, and $16 / pound of cobalt.
4 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Years Ended December 31
(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
Sales
$
861,332
$
794,012
Cost of sales
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
258,559
$
245,794
Depletion
256,826
252,287
Total cost of sales
$
515,385
$
498,081
Gross margin
$
345,947
$
295,931
General and administrative expenses
54,507
51,650
Impairment of mineral stream interests
165,912
-
Earnings from operations
$
125,528
$
244,281
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest
-
(245,715)
Other (income) expense
(274)
5,826
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
125,802
$
484,170
Finance costs
48,730
41,187
Earnings before income taxes
$
77,072
$
442,983
Income tax recovery (expense)
9,066
(15,868)
Net earnings
$
86,138
$
427,115
Basic earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.96
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.96
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
446,021
443,407
Diluted
446,930
443,862
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
December 31
As at
December 31
(US dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
103,986
$
75,767
Accounts receivable
7,138
2,186
Current taxes receivable
124
210
Other
43,504
1,541
Total current assets
$
154,752
$
79,704
Non-current assets
Mineral stream interests
$
5,734,106
$
6,156,839
Early deposit mineral stream interests
31,741
30,241
Mineral royalty interest
3,036
9,107
Long-term equity investments
309,757
164,753
Investment in associates
882
2,562
Convertible notes receivable
21,856
12,899
Property, plant and equipment
7,311
3,626
Other
14,566
10,315
Total non-current assets
$
6,123,255
$
6,390,342
Total assets
$
6,278,007
$
6,470,046
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
11,794
$
19,883
Current taxes payable
-
3,361
Current portion of performance share units
10,668
5,578
Current portion of lease liabilities
724
-
Other
41,514
19
Total current liabilities
$
64,700
$
28,841
Non-current liabilities
Bank debt
$
874,500
$
1,264,000
Lease liabilities
3,528
-
Deferred income taxes
148
111
Performance share units
8,401
5,178
Pension liability
810
-
Total non-current liabilities
$
887,387
$
1,269,289
Total liabilities
$
952,087
$
1,298,130
Shareholders' equity
Issued capital
$
3,599,203
$
3,516,437
Reserves
160,701
7,893
Retained earnings
1,566,016
1,647,586
Total shareholders' equity
$
5,325,920
$
5,171,916
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,278,007
$
6,470,046
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31
(US dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
86,138
$
427,115
Adjustments for
Depreciation and depletion
258,730
253,343
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest
-
(245,715)
Gain on disposal of mineral royalty interest
(2,929)
-
Impairment charges
167,561
-
Interest expense
44,942
35,839
Equity settled stock based compensation
5,691
5,432
Performance share units
7,834
9,517
Pension expense
810
-
Income tax expense (recovery)
(9,066)
15,868
Loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
16
124
Share in losses of associate
164
432
Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable
1,043
2,878
Investment income recognized in net earnings
(875)
(829)
Other
20
(46)
Change in non-cash working capital
(11,837)
8,964
Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest
$
548,242
$
512,922
Income taxes paid
(5,380)
(960)
Interest paid
(42,059)
(35,373)
Interest received
817
824
Cash generated from operating activities
$
501,620
$
477,413
Financing activities
Bank debt repaid
$
(389,500)
$
(330,500)
Bank debt drawn
-
824,500
Credit facility extension fees
(1,106)
(1,205)
Share purchase options exercised
37,038
1,027
Lease payments
(637)
-
Dividends paid
(129,986)
(132,915)
Cash (used for) generated from financing activities
$
(484,191)
$
360,907
Investing activities
Mineral stream interests
$
(183)
$
(1,116,955)
Early deposit mineral stream interests
(1,500)
(8,709)
Proceeds on disposal of mineral royalty interest
9,000
-
Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests
-
226,000
Acquisition of long-term investments
(909)
(5,863)
Acquisition of convertible note receivable
(10,000)
-
Investment in associate
(133)
-
Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments
17,824
47,734
Investment in subscription rights
(1,524)
-
Dividend income received
59
80
Other
(2,004)
(3,613)
Cash generated from (used for) investing activities
$
10,630
$
(861,326)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$
160
$
252
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
28,219
$
(22,754)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
75,767
98,521
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
103,986
$
75,767
Summary of Ounces Produced
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Gold ounces produced ²
Salobo
74,716
73,615
67,056
60,846
76,995
72,423
67,466
64,896
Sudbury 3
6,639
6,082
9,360
11,374
6,646
6,510
6,476
3,511
Constancia
4,757
5,172
4,533
4,826
4,266
3,634
3,281
3,315
San Dimas 4
11,352
11,239
11,496
10,290
10,092
10,642
5,726
-
Stillwater 5
3,585
3,238
3,675
3,137
3,472
6,376
-
-
Other
Minto 6
2,189
-
-
-
1,441
2,546
2,554
2,707
777
3,987
4,278
4,788
4,445
4,248
4,124
4,982
5,645
Total Other
6,176
4,278
4,788
4,445
5,689
6,670
7,536
8,352
Total gold ounces produced
107,225
103,624
100,908
94,918
107,160
106,255
90,485
80,074
Silver ounces produced 2
San Dimas 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
607
1,606
Peñasquito
1,895
2,026
702
1,594
1,455
1,050
1,267
1,450
Antamina
1,342
1,223
1,334
1,176
1,225
1,406
1,394
1,304
Constancia
632
686
552
635
695
682
552
598
Other
Los Filos
55
33
37
38
29
21
33
29
Zinkgruvan
724
630
631
479
608
530
453
565
Yauliyacu
358
620
627
528
233
597
719
550
Stratoni
147
131
172
143
149
165
211
137
Minto 6
18
-
-
-
8
25
30
35
Neves-Corvo
385
431
392
498
509
458
421
405
Aljustrel
325
240
322
470
475
514
138
-
Lagunas Norte 7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
217
Pierina 7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
107
Veladero 7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
265
777
81
62
93
95
113
136
152
146
Total Other
2,093
2,147
2,274
2,251
2,124
2,446
2,157
2,456
Total silver ounces produced
5,962
6,082
4,862
5,656
5,499
5,584
5,977
7,414
Palladium ounces produced ²
Stillwater
6,057
5,471
5,736
4,729
5,869
8,817
-
-
GEOs produced 8
186,892
184,160
166,700
169,443
180,936
184,139
164,043
171,328
SEOs produced 8
15,185
14,963
13,544
13,767
14,701
14,961
13,329
13,920
Average payable rate 2
Gold
95.6%
95.1%
95.3%
95.6%
95.5%
95.4%
94.9%
94.7%
Silver
85.4%
85.1%
83.4%
83.0%
83.1%
83.5%
86.8%
89.7%
Palladium
99.4%
83.5%
87.6%
98.5%
96.4%
94.6%
n.a.
n.a.
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced.
2)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and average payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests.
4)
Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA with Primero, the Company acquired 100% of the payable silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of any excess for the life of the mine. The San Dimas SPA was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA.
5)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
6)
The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
7)
In accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metal purchase agreement, all deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero ceased effective March 31, 2018.
8)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
Summary of Ounces Sold
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Gold ounces sold
Salobo
58,137
63,064
57,715
84,160
75,351
65,139
70,734
54,645
Sudbury 2
7,394
7,600
8,309
4,061
4,864
2,560
4,400
5,186
Constancia
5,108
4,742
4,409
5,512
3,645
2,980
2,172
3,247
San Dimas 3
11,499
11,374
10,284
11,510
8,453
9,771
3,738
-
Stillwater 4
2,925
3,314
3,301
2,856
3,473
2,075
-
-
Other
Minto 5
-
-
765
3,307
2,674
796
2,284
1,763
777
4,160
4,672
5,294
3,614
4,353
5,921
3,812
5,132
Total Other
4,160
4,672
6,059
6,921
7,027
6,717
6,096
6,895
Total gold ounces sold
89,223
94,766
90,077
115,020
102,813
89,242
87,140
69,973
Silver ounces sold
San Dimas 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,070
1,372
Peñasquito
1,268
1,233
912
1,164
901
1,241
1,547
1,227
Antamina
1,227
1,059
1,186
1,255
1,300
1,333
1,422
1,413
Constancia
672
521
478
735
629
567
410
574
Other
Los Filos
26
44
26
38
15
27
35
52
Zinkgruvan
473
459
337
232
543
326
297
391
Yauliyacu
561
574
542
15
317
697
521
360
Stratoni
120
126
240
80
78
125
171
148
Minto 5
-
-
2
30
22
-
28
(1)
Neves-Corvo
154
243
194
265
240
234
178
169
Aljustrel
121
139
216
381
226
302
-
-
Lagunas Norte 6
-
-
-
-
-
1
65
236
Pierina 6
-
-
-
-
-
-
54
88
Veladero 6
-
-
-
-
-
2
104
161
777
62
86
108
99
129
163
70
153
Total Other
1,517
1,671
1,665
1,140
1,570
1,877
1,523
1,757
Total silver ounces sold
4,684
4,484
4,241
4,294
4,400
5,018
5,972
6,343
Palladium ounces sold
Stillwater
5,312
4,907
5,273
5,189
5,049
3,668
-
-
GEOs sold 7
152,389
155,049
147,755
173,255
162,205
154,815
160,627
148,055
SEOs sold 7
12,382
12,598
12,005
14,077
13,179
12,579
13,051
12,029
Cumulative payable gold
ounces PBND 8
98,626
85,335
81,535
75,236
99,474
99,987
88,547
89,839
Cumulative payable silver
ounces PBND 8
4,546
4,138
3,403
3,585
3,184
3,015
3,375
4,126
Cumulative payable palladium
ounces PBND 8
4,872
4,163
4,504
4,754
5,282
4,671
-
-
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold.
2)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests.
3)
Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA with Primero, the Company acquired 100% of the payable silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of any excess for the life of the mine. The San Dimas SPA was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA.
4)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
5)
The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019
6)
In accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metal purchase agreement, all deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero ceased effective March 31, 2018.
7)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
8)
Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
Results of Operations
The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Ounces
Produced²
Ounces
Sold
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce)3
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Sales
Net
Earnings
Cash Flow
From
Operations
Total
Assets
Gold
Salobo
74,716
58,137
$
1,484
$
404
$
383
$
86,252
$
40,488
$
55,963
$
2,605,257
Sudbury 4
6,639
7,394
1,481
400
819
10,952
1,936
8,342
344,043
Constancia
4,757
5,108
1,484
404
361
7,578
3,670
5,345
110,406
San Dimas
11,352
11,499
1,484
606
310
17,059
6,531
7,962
194,367
Stillwater
3,585
2,925
1,484
268
519
4,339
2,038
3,556
229,994
Other 5
6,176
4,160
1,481
420
462
6,162
2,492
4,413
13,168
107,225
89,223
$
1,483
$
426
$
417
$
132,342
$
57,155
$
85,581
$
3,497,235
Silver
Peñasquito
1,895
1,268
$
17.33
$
4.21
$
3.06
$
21,974
$
12,752
$
16,636
$
374,702
Antamina
1,342
1,227
17.33
3.46
8.73
21,262
6,308
16,730
668,810
Constancia
632
672
17.33
5.96
7.50
11,641
2,598
6,348
228,187
Other 6
2,093
1,517
17.41
6.90
2.86
26,419
11,619
13,578
487,693
5,962
4,684
$
17.36
$
5.13
$
5.12
$
81,296
$
33,277
$
53,292
$
1,759,392
Palladium
Stillwater
6,057
5,312
$
1,804
$
321
$
470
$
9,584
$
5,381
$
7,877
$
249,969
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
-
-
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
227,510
Operating results
$
223,222
$
95,813
$
146,750
$
5,734,106
Other
General and administrative
$
(11,695)
$
(5,709)
Finance costs
(9,607)
(9,537)
Other
(435)
409
Income tax
3,448
(46)
Total other
$
(18,289)
$
(14,883)
$
543,901
$
77,524
$
131,867
$
6,278,007
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts.
2)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating 777 and Minto gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Ounces
Produced1, 2
Ounces
Sold2
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3
Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)4
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gold equivalent basis 5
186,892
152,389
$ 1,465
$ 418
$ 1,047
$ 418
$ 629
Silver equivalent basis 5
15,185
12,382
$ 18.03
$ 5.15
$ 12.88
$ 5.14
$ 7.74
1)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Ounces
Produced²
Ounces
Sold
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce)3
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Sales
Net
Earnings
Cash Flow
From
Operations
Total
Assets
Gold
Salobo
76,995
75,351
$
1,228
$
400
$
386
$
92,496
$
33,258
$
62,356
$
2,706,060
Sudbury 4
6,646
4,864
1,231
400
795
5,988
175
4,043
366,463
Constancia
4,266
3,645
1,225
400
374
4,467
1,645
3,008
117,547
San Dimas
10,092
8,453
1,241
600
558
10,486
694
5,414
208,195
Stillwater
3,472
3,473
1,232
220
528
4,278
1,680
3,513
236,432
Other 5
5,689
7,027
1,228
381
337
8,628
3,585
5,771
21,359
107,160
102,813
$
1,229
$
409
$
421
$
126,343
$
41,037
$
84,105
$
3,656,056
Silver
Peñasquito
1,455
901
$
14.66
$
4.17
$
2.96
$
13,211
$
6,791
$
9,454
$
388,722
Antamina
1,225
1,300
14.57
2.92
8.70
18,945
3,832
14,898
710,077
Constancia
695
629
14.49
5.90
7.14
9,116
913
5,405
246,231
Other 6
2,124
1,570
14.81
5.89
2.41
23,238
10,214
13,415
502,638
5,499
4,400
$
14.66
$
4.66
$
5.06
$
64,510
$
21,750
$
43,172
$
1,847,668
Palladium
Stillwater
5,869
5,049
$
1,137
$
205
$
463
$
5,738
$
2,363
$
4,703
$
259,693
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
-
-
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
393,422
Operating results
$
196,591
$
65,150
$
131,980
$
6,156,839
Other
General and administrative
$
(21,143)
$
(6,168)
Finance costs
(13,836)
(17,445)
Other
(4,670)
210
Income tax
(18,673)
(116)
Total other
$
(58,322)
$
(23,519)
$
313,207
$
6,828
$
108,461
$
6,470,046
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts.
2)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Minto, Neves-Corvo and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Aljustrel, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Ounces
Produced1, 2
Ounces
Sold2
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3
Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)4
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gold equivalent basis 5
180,936
162,205
$ 1,212
$ 392
$ 820
$ 418
$ 402
Silver equivalent basis 5
14,701
13,179
$ 14.92
$ 4.83
$ 10.09
$ 5.15
$ 4.94
1)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Ounces
Produced²
Ounces
Sold
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash
Cost
($'s Per
Ounce)3
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Sales
Gross
Margin
Impairment
Charges 4
Net
Earnings
Cash Flow
From
Operations
Total
Assets
Gold
Salobo
276,233
263,076
$
1,389
$
404
$
383
$
365,448
$
158,363
$
-
$
158,363
$
259,166
$
2,605,257
Sudbury 5
33,455
27,364
1,397
400
819
38,234
4,868
-
4,868
27,385
344,043
Constancia
19,288
19,771
1,397
402
361
27,613
12,527
-
12,527
19,668
110,406
San Dimas
44,377
44,667
1,400
604
310
62,528
21,706
-
21,706
35,534
194,367
Stillwater
13,635
12,396
1,396
250
519
17,303
7,776
-
7,776
14,209
229,994
Other 6
19,687
21,812
1,372
401
376
29,919
12,992
-
12,992
21,561
13,168
406,675
389,086
$
1,391
$
421
$
408
$
541,045
$
218,232
$
-
$
218,232
$
377,523
$
3,497,235
Silver
Peñasquito
6,217
4,577
$
16.30
$
4.21
$
3.06
$
74,578
$
41,291
$
-
$
41,291
$
55,310
$
374,702
Antamina
5,075
4,727
16.15
3.24
8.73
76,328
19,739
-
19,739
61,007
668,810
Constancia
2,505
2,406
16.17
5.93
7.50
38,895
6,593
-
6,593
24,637
228,187
Other 7
8,765
5,993
16.45
6.68
2.50
98,600
43,581
-
43,581
55,509
487,693
22,562
17,703
$
16.29
$
5.02
$
4.99
$
288,401
$
111,204
$
-
$
111,204
$
196,463
$
1,759,392
Palladium
Stillwater
21,993
20,681
$
1,542
$
273
$
470
$
31,886
$
16,511
$
-
$
16,511
$
26,230
$
249,969
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
-
-
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
-
$
-
$
(165,912)
$
(165,912)
$
-
$
227,510
Operating results
$
861,332
$
345,947
$
(165,912)
$
180,035
$
600,216
$
5,734,106
Other
General and administrative
$
(54,507)
$
(46,292)
Finance costs
(48,730)
(44,733)
Other
274
(2,191)
Income tax
9,066
(5,380)
Total other
$
(93,897)
$
(98,596)
$
543,901
$
86,138
$
501,620
$
6,278,007
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts.
2)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Please refer to page 3 of this press release for more information.
5)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
6)
Comprised of the operating 777 and Minto gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
7)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Ounces
Produced1, 2
Ounces
Sold2
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3
Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)4
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gold equivalent basis 5
707,195
628,447
$ 1,371
$ 411
$ 960
$ 409
$ 551
Silver equivalent basis 5
57,460
51,061
$ 16.87
$ 5.06
$ 11.81
$ 5.03
$ 6.78
1)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Ounces
Produced²
Ounces
Sold
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce)3
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Sales
Net
Earnings
Cash Flow
From
Operations
Total
Assets
Gold
Salobo
281,780
265,869
$
1,266
$
400
$
386
$
336,474
$
127,455
$
230,126
$
2,706,060
Sudbury 4
23,143
17,010
1,281
400
795
21,785
1,456
14,959
366,463
Constancia
14,496
12,044
1,267
400
374
15,259
5,937
10,441
117,547
San Dimas
26,460
21,962
1,227
600
557
26,943
1,532
13,766
208,195
Stillwater
9,848
5,548
1,222
219
527
6,777
2,637
5,562
236,432
Other 5
28,247
26,735
1,270
388
391
33,955
13,129
22,162
21,359
383,974
349,168
$
1,264
$
409
$
419
$
441,193
$
152,146
$
297,016
$
3,656,056
Silver
San Dimas 6
2,213
2,442
$
16.62
$
4.32
$
1.46
$
40,594
$
26,470
$
30,045
$
-
Peñasquito
5,222
4,916
15.80
4.17
2.96
77,691
42,662
57,190
388,722
Antamina
5,329
5,468
15.80
3.16
8.70
86,408
21,582
69,143
710,077
Constancia
2,527
2,180
15.63
5.90
7.14
34,082
5,647
21,219
246,231
Other 7
9,183
6,727
15.58
5.98
3.08
104,804
43,873
64,645
502,638
24,474
21,733
$
15.81
$
4.67
$
4.69
$
343,579
$
140,234
$
242,242
$
1,847,668
Palladium
Stillwater
14,686
8,717
$
1,060
$
190
463
$
9,240
$
3,551
$
7,584
$
259,693
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
-
-
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
n.a
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
393,422
Operating results
$
794,012
$
295,931
$
546,842
$
6,156,839
Other
General and administrative
$
(51,650)
$
(29,564)
Finance costs
(41,187)
(40,363)
Gain on disposal of San Dimas SPA
245,715
-
Other
(5,826)
1,458
Income tax
(15,868)
(960)
Total other
$
131,184
$
(69,429)
$
313,207
$
427,115
$
477,413
$
6,470,046
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts.
2)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests, the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
6)
Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA, the Company acquired 100% of the payable silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of any excess for the life of the mine. On May 10, 2018, the Company terminated the San Dimas SPA and concurrently entered into the new San Dimas PMPA
7)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Minto, Neves-Corvo, Lagunas Norte, Pierina, Veladero and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Aljustrel, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. In accordance with the Pascua-Lama PMPA, all deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero ceased effective March 31, 2018. Additionally, The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were as follows:
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Ounces
Produced1,
2
Ounces
Sold2
Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)
Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3
Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)4
Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)
Gold equivalent basis 5
700,446
625,701
$ 1,269
$ 393
$ 876
$ 403
$ 473
Silver equivalent basis 5
56,911
50,838
$ 15.62
$ 4.83
$ 10.79
$ 4.96
$ 5.83
1)
Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were calculated by referencing the average LBMA price during the period. This revised methodology of calculating GEOs and SEOs has been applied to all periods presented.
Non-IFRS Measures
Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and; (iv) cash operating margin.
i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash impairment charges, non-cash fair value (gains) losses, non-cash share of losses of associates, the impact of the CRA Settlement and other one-time (income) expenses. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
December 31
Years Ended
December 31
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
77,524
$
6,828
$
86,138
$
427,115
Add back (deduct):
Impairment loss
-
-
167,561
-
Gain on disposal of San Dimas SPA
-
-
-
(245,715)
Share in losses of associate
53
59
164
432
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of
share purchase warrants held
10
1
16
124
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of
convertible notes receivable
366
661
1,043
2,878
Gain on disposal of mineral royalty
interest
-
-
(2,929)
-
Fees for contract amendments and
reconciliations
-
-
-
(248)
Costs associated with the CRA
Settlement
Income tax expense related to CRA
Settlement
-
20,334
-
20,334
Interest and penalties
-
4,317
-
4,317
Professional fees
-
4,545
-
4,545
Adjusted net earnings
$
77,953
$
36,745
$
251,993
$
213,782
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of
shares outstanding
447,475
444,057
446,021
443,407
Diluted weighted average number of
shares outstanding
448,426
444,429
446,930
443,862
Equals:
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.17
$
0.08
$
0.56
$
0.48
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.17
$
0.08
$
0.56
$
0.48
ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
December 31
Years Ended
December 31
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash generated by operating activities
$
131,867
$
108,461
$
501,620
$
477,413
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares
outstanding
447,475
444,057
446,021
443,407
Diluted weighted average number of shares
outstanding
448,426
444,429
446,930
443,862
Equals:
Operating cash flow per share - basic
$
0.29
$
0.24
$
1.12
$
1.08
Operating cash flow per share - diluted
$
0.29
$
0.24
$
1.12
$
1.08
iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a reconciliation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis.
Three Months Ended
December 31
Years Ended
December 31
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold
and per ounce amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of sales
$
127,409
$
131,441
$
515,385
$
498,081
Less: depletion
(63,646)
(67,843)
(256,826)
(252,287)
Cash cost of sales
$
63,763
$
63,598
$
258,559
$
245,794
Cash cost of sales is comprised of:
Total cash cost of gold sold
$
38,008
$
42,054
$
163,997
$
142,728
Total cash cost of silver sold
24,048
20,508
88,906
101,410
Total cash cost of palladium sold
1,707
1,036
5,656
1,656
Total cash cost of sales
$
63,763
$
63,598
$
258,559
$
245,794
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
89,223
102,813
389,086
349,168
Total silver ounces sold
4,684
4,400
17,703
21,733
Total palladium ounces sold
5,312
5,049
20,681
8,717
Equals:
Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)
$
426
$
409
$
421
$
409
Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)
$
5.13
$
4.66
$
5.02
$
4.67
Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)
$
321
$
205
$
273
$
190
iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.
Three Months Ended
December 31
Years Ended
December 31
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per
ounce amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total sales:
Gold
$
132,342
$
126,343
$
541,045
$
441,193
Silver
$
81,296
$
64,510
$
288,401
$
343,579
Palladium
$
9,584
$
5,738
$
31,886
$
9,240
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
89,223
102,813
389,086
349,168
Total silver ounces sold
4,684
4,400
17,703
21,733
Total palladium ounces sold
5,312
5,049
20,681
8,717
Equals:
Average realized price of gold (per ounce)
$
1,483
$
1,229
$
1,391
$
1,264
Average realized price of silver (per ounce)
$
17.36
$
14.66
$
16.29
$
15.81
Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)
$
1,804
$
1,137
$
1,542
$
1,060
Less:
Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)
$
(426)
$
(409)
$
(421)
$
(409)
Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)
$
(5.13)
$
(4.66)
$
(5.02)
$
(4.67)
Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)
$
(321)
$
(205)
$
(273)
$
(190)
Equals:
Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold
$
1,057
$
820
$
970
$
855
As a percentage of realized price of gold
71%
67%
70%
68%
Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold
$
12.23
$
10.00
$
11.27
$
11.14
As a percentage of realized price of silver
70%
68%
69%
70%
Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold
$
1,483
$
932
$
1,269
$
870
As a percentage of realized price of palladium
82%
82%
82%
82%
1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.
v. Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the outstanding bank debt under the Revolving Facility. The Company presents net debt as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's liquidity and financial position.
The following table provides a calculation of the Company's net debt.
As at
December 31
As at
December 31
(US dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Bank debt
$
874,500
$
1,264,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(103,986)
(75,767)
Net debt
$
770,514
$
1,188,233
These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's precious metals purchase agreement ("PMPA") counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible audits for taxation years subsequent to 2015, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to outstanding class actions and audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement at the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and relying on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), credit and liquidity, indebtedness and guarantees, mine operator concentration, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change and epidemics, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and in Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 6-K filed March 20, 2019 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing class action litigation and CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Cautionary Language Regarding Reserves And Resources
For further information on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and on Wheaton more generally, readers should refer to Wheaton's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Wheaton since January 1, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wheaton's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: The information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These definitions differ from the definitions in Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. Also, under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information contained herein that describes Wheaton's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. United States investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Wheaton's Form 40-F, a copy of which may be obtained from Wheaton or from http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
In accordance with the Company's MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-generates-strong-operating-cash-flow-on-record-gold-production-and-sales-volumes-in-2019-301021878.html
SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CO
|
|