Wheelock and : & Company Limited – Letter to Shareholders (Website Option) - Notice of Publication of Corporate Communications

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

會德豐有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：20）

8 April 2019

To: Shareholders who have selected the Website Option

Publication of: Annual Report 2018; Circular dated 8 April 2019 relating to

general mandates for buy-back and issue of shares,

revision of fees payable to Directors, re-election of Directors

and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM");

and Proxy Form (together, the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of Wheelock and Company Limited (the "Company") are now available on the Company's website at www.wheelockcompany.com. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relation" on the home page of the Company's website at www.wheelockcompany.com, and then select "Annual Report" for the Annual Report 2018, or select "Announcement" for the Circular dated 8 April 2019 (which includes the AGM Notice) and the Form of Proxy for 2019 AGM therein. The AGM of the Company will be held in the Centenary Room, Ground Floor, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, 3 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

We would advise that you have chosen (or are deemed under the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to have chosen) to receive the Current Corporate Communications by accessing them on the Company's website. In the event that for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will, promptly upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free-of-charge. Furthermore, notwithstanding any choice of the means or language for the receipt of corporate communications (viz. annual report, interim report, etc.) previously made by Shareholder(s) and communicated to the Company, Shareholder(s) is/are given the option (which may be exercised at any time by giving reasonable prior notice to the Company) of changing his/her/their choice from the use of electronic means (if previously so chosen) to receiving printed version(s) (or vice versa) in future, and/or changing or making the choice of printed language version(s) to English only, Chinese only or both English and Chinese for receiving corporate communications in future. Such notice of request and/or notice of choice or change of choice should contain the full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number of the relevant Shareholder(s), together with the relevant words regarding the request, and/or making or change of choice, and should be sent to the Company, c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email to wheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Wheelock and Company Limited

致：已選取網站方案的股東

二○一八年年報；日期為二○一九年四月八日

有關回購及發行股份的一般性授權令、

重訂支付予董事的酬金、重選董事

及股東週年大會通告之通函；以及代表委任表格 （統稱為「是次公司通訊」）的刊發

會德豐有限公司（「本公司」）是次公司通訊的英文版本及中文版本已於本公司網站www.wheelockcompany.com 登載。如要閱覽是次公司通訊，請在本公司網站www.wheelockcompany.com的中文主頁按「投資者關係」欄，再按 「年報」欄來閱覽二○一八年年報，或按「公告」欄來閱覽日期為二○一九年四月八日的通函（包括股東週年大會通告） 及適用於二○一九年股東週年大會的代表委任表格。本公司之股東週年大會將於二○一九年五月十四日（星期二）下 午三時三十分假座香港九龍廣東道三號馬哥孛羅香港酒店地下百年廳舉行。

茲向 閣下作出通知， 閣下已選擇（或根據香港聯合交易所有限公司《上市規則》的相關條文被視為已選 擇）透過本公司網站收取是次公司通訊。 閣下如因任何原因在收取或閱覽於本公司網站發佈的是次公司通訊時 出現困難，本公司會應 閣下的要求儘快免費向 閣下送遞是次公司通訊的印刷本。此外，無論股東之前曾否 對收取公司通訊（即周年報告、中期報告等）之方式或語文版本作出任何選擇並將相關選擇通知本公司，股東皆 擁有選擇權（可隨時向本公司發出恰當的預先通知行使該選擇權），以更改彼╱彼等日後收取公司通訊的選擇， 包括就收取方式而言，由使用電子方式（若已曾作出該選擇而言）更改為收取印刷本（反之亦然），及╱或就收取 印刷本的語文版本作出更改或作出選擇（相關選擇為只收取英文版本，或只收取中文版本，或同時收取英文及中 文版本）。相關要求及╱或作出或更改選擇的通知須內載相關股東的完整英文姓名全寫、地址及聯絡電話號碼， 以及相關要求及╱或作出或更改選擇的指示字句，以郵寄或人手送遞方式送達本公司（由本公司股份過戶登記 處卓佳登捷時有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」）代收，其地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心22 樓），或電郵至

wheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記 處客戶服務熱線(852) 2980-1333 查詢。

會德豐有限公司

二○一九年四月八日